3 Michigan men arrested after Fond du Lac robbery where associate was held down

FOND DU LAC — Three Michigan men — ages 24, 24 and 22 — were arrested on suspicion of robbing the Walmart Supercenter at 377 N. Rolling Meadows Drive Sunday evening.

Fond du Lac police said officers responded to the store at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday for the report of a robbery that had happened about 20 minutes earlier.

Police learned three suspects entered the store and made their way to the electronics department. One suspect requested to see an iPad and when the Walmart associate opened the locked door, another suspect in the group grabbed the associate and held them down while the two others grabbed nearly $3,600 worth of Apple watches.

Officers began to review video, and Walmart sent out an alert to other Walmart locations in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Fond du Lac police then learned the suspects were observed at the Watertown Walmart but fled.

Later, police received a call that the Whitewater Police Department intercepted the vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart there.

Fond du Lac police then responded to the Whitewater Walmart and took all three suspects into custody. They also recovered all of the stolen Apple watches.

Armed robbery: Fond du Lac police seek community's help identifying armed robbery suspect

Police said all three men are convicted felons with extensive criminal histories that include convictions in Michigan, Indiana, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. They were arrested and transported to Fond du Lac County Jail on suspicion of robbery, felony retail theft, disorderly conduct and battery.

Police said the investigation remains active and no further details would be immediately released, including the identities of those arrested.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac Walmart robbery leads to arrest of Michigan men, felons