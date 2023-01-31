3 Michigan rappers reported missing after canceled Detroit performance 10 days ago

Authorities are searching for three Michigan rappers who have been missing since their performance in Detroit was canceled 10 days ago.

Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker have not been seen or heard from since their Jan. 21 gig at a bar was canceled, Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis told reporters Monday. Their disappearance has sparked a multi-agency investigation.

McGinnis described the set of circumstances in the case as "extraordinary."

"Usually it's when you deal with an adult that's missing it's usually one person ... In this case, the fact that the three of them are missing together is very concerning, and very alarming for us," McGinnis said.

Kelly left his hometown of Oscoda, Michigan, at 11 a.m. on Jan. 21 in a Gray Chevrolet Equinox, according to his profile in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database. He contacted his family at 5 p.m. to let them know his performance that night at Lounge 31 had been canceled and he was either going to see friends or attempt to find another place to perform.

That was last contact his family had with him, according to his NamUS profile.

NamUS profiles were not immediately available for Givens and Wicker but Detroit Police Department confirmed to NBC News Tuesday that missing persons reports had been filed for them.

The Lounge 31 gig was canceled due an equipment issue, The Associate Press reported.

Kelly's mother, Lorrie Kemp, filed a missing person's report the morning after the canceled performance, police said. She found his car through the vehicle's tracking service in Warren, which is located 15 miles north of downtown Detroit.

Kemp told NBC affiliate WDIV she drove from their hometown of Oscoda, about 200 miles north, to Warren. Kemp couldn't help but believe she will never see her son again, she said.

“I wanna lay him to rest and try to move on,” Kemp said.

Police in Warren recovered the vehicle and authorities are working to "extract data" from its computer, McGinnis said Monday.

None of the men's cellphone records show any activity after the early morning of Jan. 22, according to McGinnis. Police are trying to confirm if the men ever made it to the bar where they were supposed to perform.

"We just have a whole lot of unanswered questions that we’re trying to find out finding answers for so we can find these victims — or these individuals and we don’t know that they’re victims," McGinnis said. "We want to find them and get them home to their loved ones."

