3 Michigan State University shooting victims identified: What we know

Police on Tuesday identified two of the three victims of Monday night's mass shooting at Michigan State University as students Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe and Alexandria Verner of Clawson. Family members on Tuesday identified the third student victim as Arielle Anderson of Harper Woods.

“It's just a senseless, unspeakable tragedy that's impacting the Michigan State community, impacting the Grosse Pointe community and it's just, it's horrific," Grosse Pointe Superintendent Jon Dean said.

Five victims of the shooting at Berkey Hall remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon, MSU police said.

Here's what we know about those who died.

Arielle Anderson, aspiring pediatric doctor

Anderson, 19 and a sophomore at MSU, was a bright, inspiring, and a humble young lady, April Davis, her maternal grandmother, said from her home where a small portion of Anderson’s large family gathered. She aspired to become a pediatric doctor.

“She’s kind, loving, caring, compassionate, driven,” and "very family oriented,” Davis said. Anderson stayed with her grandmother Saturday night and had her own room in Davis’ home.

Arielle Anderson, a 19-year-old sophomore at Michigan State University, during her Grosse Pointe North High School prom in 2021.

Davis found out about the shooting when her daughter called to tell her early Tuesday morning.

Anderson graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School and was devoted to Davis’ daughter, who has special needs.

“I spoke with her yesterday on FaceTime,” Davis said.

Kimella Spivey, an aunt, said Anderson was kind and respectful and wanted to help. She was involved in extracurricular programs, like working with senior citizens.

“This is so unbelievable. When does it stop? Really? I mean, it's one after the other after the other. This school has been safe for so many years,” Spivey said.

Alexandria Verner 'exemplified kindness'

Verner was a junior who graduated from Clawson High School in 2020, that district said in a statement.

Alexandria "Alex" Verner, a junior at Michigan State University who graduated from Clawson High School in 2020.

"Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone," Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger said in a letter to Clawson Public School families. "She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life!

"If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us."

A woman who answered the phone at the home of Verner's aunt and uncle declined to comment .

Verner leaves behind a mom, dad, brother and sister, Shell said.

Brian Fraser, a light in the family

Fraser was a sophomore at MSU and graduated from Grosse Pointe South High, according to police and his Facebook page.

By Tuesday afternoon, loved ones began leaving gifts on the Fraser family’s doorstep.

His family was still processing the sudden loss.

Micaela Fraser, Brian Fraser’s sister, said Tuesday that their family isn’t ready to speak, but she doesn’t want her brother’s name forgotten. He was a light in their lives, she said.

Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, was killed in a mass shooting on the Michigan State University campus.

She asked a Detroit Free Press reporter whether the reporter had a sibling.

The reporter said yes, an older brother.

“Tell him you love him,” she said.

Lilly Altavena and John Wisely of the Detroit Free Press, a member of the USA TODAY Network, contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: MSU shooting victims: Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson