3 Midland Christian administrators indicted

Nov. 11—MIDLAND CBS 7 has reported that three former Midland Christian School administrators were indicted by a grand jury Thursday morning.

Dana Ellis, Jared Lee, and Mathew Counts were three of the five MCS administrators that were originally arrested and charged in February with failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, the station reported.

According to the indictment; Ellis, Lee, and Counts have been indicted for failure to make a required child abuse report, after an incident that occurred in November of 2021.

This is a separate incident from the original arrest back in February pertaining to alleged abuse that occurred in January 2022.

According to Counts attorney, Jeff Parras, the incident in November involved "a teenage student in a Midland Christian School classroom being struck in the head accidentally"

According to CBS 7, Parras also released a statement saying, "Neither Matt Counts nor the other two educators charged today saw the student at all that day, and were only later made aware of the accident. Their only commonality is that they are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the city and Midland Police Department personnel."

All three have posted a bond of $5,000.