3 Midlands residents charged in death of vulnerable adult in their care, SC cops say

Three people who lived with an elderly Midlands woman and were responsible for her care were charged with multiple crimes following her death, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Tuesday.

Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 40, Brett Allen Burkett, 27, and Pam Fulmer Burkett, 62, were arrested Monday on charges of abuse or neglect resulting in death, SLED said in a news release.

Bedenbaugh was also charged with fraudulently obtaining money, goods and services (more than $1,000) and exploitation of a vulnerable adult, according to the release.

The three lived in Saluda County with the victim, an elderly woman who was not physically or mentally capable of caring for herself, affidavits show.

The victim’s death was reported July 10, and a pathologist said her cause of death was from complications of chronic neglect, calling it a homicide, according to affidavits.

SLED said in an affidavit that from January through July, Bedenbaugh “knowingly and willfully financially exploited the victim.” Bedenbaugh took money from the victim’s AllSouth Federal Credit Union account and converted them “for her own personal gain or use in excess of $10,000,” the affidavits said.

The exact amount of money Bedenbaugh is accused of taking from the victim was not available and there was no word how, or if, the funds were spent.

Bedenbaugh, Brett Burkett, and Pam Burkett were booked at the Saluda County Detention Center and will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The Saluda Police Department requested SLED lead the investigation.

Bedenbaugh is also facing pending drug possession and drug trafficking charges from a June arrest, Saluda County court records show.

In 2021, Bedenbaugh pleaded guilty to a forgery charge, according to court records.