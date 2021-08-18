3 might be the magic number for COVID-19 vaccine doses, Yale immunologist explains

Peter Weber, Senior editor
·2 min read
COVID-19 booster shot in Israel
COVID-19 booster shot in Israel Hazem Bader/AFP/Getty Images

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to announce that most vaccine-eligible Americans should get a COVID-19 booster shot after eight months. Allowing booster shots for all Americans, not just those with weak immune systems, would be a little controversial, since the 200 million doses of vaccine might be better used in countries with little supply and fewer vaccinated people. But there's also the question of what happens next? Will the COVID-19 vaccine become an annual thing, like the flu shot?

Actually, "three really could prove to be the magic dosing number — if the coronavirus remains relatively stable," Renuka Rayasam writes at Politico. "Even though Delta is more infectious than previous variants, it's still the same virus as the original COVID strain. A third vaccine dose this fall wouldn't be a different formulation than the first two — your body just needs more of it. The hepatitis B vaccine, for example, requires three doses for lasting immunity.

All vaccines lose a little efficacy over time, and if it weren't for the Delta variant, there would likely be no need for boosters at all, Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunobiology at Yale School of Medicine, tells Politico. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are proving to hold up well against COVID-19, but the Delta variant carries 1,000 times the viral load as the original strain and therefore needs more vaccine to ward off serious illness, she said. If the virus mutates to the extent the vaccines aren't effective, like the flu virus continues to do, then we may need more than just three doses eventually.

"I just learned to be very humble with this virus because it comes up with different tricks," Iwasaki said. "It is still trying to find its sweet spot."

You may also like

Actor suspected of participating in Capitol attack arrested in California

For the 1st time, federal government declares Colorado River water shortage

With Houston hospitals filled by COVID patients, man shot 6 times 10 days ago is still waiting for surgery

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. to start COVID booster shots in Sept -source

    Americans may start to receive approved booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines as early as mid-September.That's according to a source familiar with the White House's plan to administer second or third doses of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, pending approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The source added health officials under U.S. President Joe Biden agreed that most people should get a booster shot eight months after they've completed their first vaccination period.They want to warn Americans that vaccine protection diminishes over time, especially against the highly infectious Delta variant.Some of the first boosters will likely go to health care workers and the elderly.Last week, U.S. regulators authorized a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for people with compromised immune systems, who may have less protection from just two.Officials also expect Johnson & Johnson to need approval for an additional shot of the company's one-dose vaccine.The New York Times reported officials are planning to announce the decision as early as this week.

  • Third Pfizer dose 86% effective in over 60s, Israeli HMO says

    A third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 86% effective in people aged over 60, an Israeli healthcare provider said on Wednesday, citing initial results from a study of thousands of members. Israeli HMO Maccabi, which covers around a quarter of the country's 9.3 million population, compared results from 149,144 people aged over 60 who received their third dose at least a week ago against those from 675,630 more who had received only two doses, between January and February. Some 37 people tested positive for coronavirus after their third jab, compared with 1,064 positive cases among those who had received only two doses, Maccabi said in a statement.

  • ‘That’s on Him’: Media Link Teen’s COVID Death to Mississippi Governor’s School Mask Mandate Opposition

    After Makayla Robinson died from COVID complications, national media outlets have questioned governor Tate Reeves’ decision not to mandate masks.

  • Texas and Florida hospitals gear up for worst-case scenarios with mobile morgues

    Hospitals in Texas and Florida straining to care for the wave of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients have procured fleets of mobile mortuary trailers in anticipation of swelling fatalities due to the delta strain.

  • Fact check: Indiana doctor spreads false information about COVID-19 vaccines

    While no vaccine offers bulletproof protection, the coronavirus vaccines have proved to be effective in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

  • Aspirin to be trialled as new treatment for aggressive breast cancer

    Women with aggressive breast cancer will be given aspirin under trials to see if it can boost treatment for the disease.

  • New Zealand's growing COVID cluster linked to Sydney Delta cases as police arrest 8 protesters

    New Zealand scientists linked the country's growing COVID-19 cluster to the Delta outbreak that began in Sydney, Australia, as police arrested eight pandemic protesters on NZ's first day of its snap lockdown Wednesday.Why it matters: Since the country entered its highest pandemic restrictions just before midnight Tuesday over one positive local test result, scientists have linked nine community infections to the first one and directly connected a 10th case to the border — though this woman has n

  • America is heading back to school. Teachers are looking for thousands of missing kids.

    With schools starting in person, teachers and community leaders are on an unprecedented quest to find missing children before it’s too late.

  • 'Not a disaster': Chicago officials tout Lollapalooza as success with 'no evidence' of being COVID-19 superspreader

    Public health experts are stopping short of considering it a model for future large events, especially as cases surge across the country.

  • 5 ways parents can protect infants and toddlers from COVID-19

    With the delta variant surging, and new data indicating young people can spread COVID more readily than previously thought, many parents with infants and toddlers are now left with questions about how to best protect their child. Children who are less than two years old cannot safely wear a mask and do not have an option to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 yet. Scientists are still learning more about COVID-19 risk and transmission among young children under two.

  • The case for coronavirus booster shots for Americans

    The Biden administration's decision to offer booster shots of coronavirus vaccine to most Americans comes down to staying ahead of declining vaccine effectiveness — especially if effectiveness against severe disease eventually begins to drop.Why it matters: Even with more than half of the population fully vaccinated — well above most of the rest of the world — the coronavirus is still causing a domestic crisis, and the administration is determined to avoid worst-case scenarios.Stay on top of the

  • COVID-19 symptoms and the Delta variant

    U.S. scientists are investigating whether fully vaccinated people are experiencing different symptoms with the Delta variant than with prior variants.

  • Body of dead Afghan found in landing gear of military jet leaving Kabul airport

    The news is the latest disturbing development after chaos erupted at Kabul’s international airport.

  • "They Should Not Freak Out" - Dr. LaPook On Vaccinated People Who Fear Catching The Delta Variant

    Physician and professor of medicine at NY Langone who serves as Chief Medical Correspondent for CBS News, Dr. Jon LaPook, is here to share his expertise about the pandemic and talk about his empathetic approach to talking to people about vaccines. #Colbert #DrLaPook #JonathanLaPook

  • Has Covid-19 gone from pandemic to endemic?

    Here's what our future of living with Covid might look like.

  • Krispy Kreme forecasts higher revenue on online, drive-thru bet

    Krispy Kreme Inc forecast stronger annual revenue after beating second-quarter estimates on Tuesday, betting on its online business, drive-thru and new menu items to soften any hit from the COVID-19 Delta variant. The doughnut maker's shares rose 2% in extended trading after its first earnings report since returning as a listed company in July. Major U.S. restaurants including McDonald's Corp and Starbucks have doubled down on their online businesses to cut wait times for delivery and drive-thru, hoping that the lockdown-driven shift to eating at home more is here to stay.

  • U.S. housing starts fall sharply in July

    U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in July, the latest indication that surging construction costs and home prices continued to constrain the housing market early in the third quarter. Housing starts dropped 7.0% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.534 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Data for June was revised up to a rate of 1.650 million units from the previously reported 1.643 million units.

  • U.S. Adds 4 New Countries to Highest COVID Travel Warning Level

    Meanwhile, the travel advisory to India has been eased.

  • Hospital visitor entry will depend on vaccination status from 19 Aug

    Hospital visitors will need to show that they are either fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test result before they can enter the wards.

  • These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

    COVID-19 cases continue to rise coast to coast as the summer surge fueled by the Delta variant carries on. The daily national average has risen since early July to hit 133,526 reported cases as of August 16, according to data from The Washington Post. The national spike has forced some local health officials to bring back health precautions such as mask mandates or enact vaccine requirements for public spaces such as restaurants or gyms. Meanwhile, other areas continue to see infections rise at