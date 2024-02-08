$3-million house sale on latest list of pricey property purchases in Rock Hill area

More than half of the 24 million-dollar property sales last month in the Rock Hill region were for homes or new home lots. That list includes a $3 million sale in Lake Wylie.

Other big sales involve industrial buildings, mobile home parks and commercial property. But there’s a heavy residential theme.

Here’s a look at the biggest January transactions, according to land records in York, Lancaster and Chester counties:

▪ Merlo America bought almost 7 acres of industrial property with three buildings in Rock Hill. The $7.2 million Jan. 11 sale involves the former Terex and Hydra Platforms site at 1205 Galleria Blvd. The buildings combine for more than 48,000 square feet east of Interstate 77 and south of Dave Lyle Boulevard.

▪ Lennar Carolinas bought two properties in York for $6.2 million on Jan. 2. The Cannon Village neighborhood parcels combine for about 64 acres. The vacant property is at the end of Fifth Street, west of Alexander Love Highway. It butts up against York Recreation Complex ball fields.

▪ Two Old York Road properties in Rock Hill sold on Jan. 9 for $4.2 million. RP Miller Pond out of Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the new owner. The parcels sit at the corner of Old York and Miller Pond roads, just west of the Walmart shopping center. They combine for 38 acres. Online marketing plans show homes, townhomes and retail outparcels not far from Aspen Business Park.

▪ A combination of 29 Fort Mill properties sold Jan. 16 for almost $3.9 million. The Monument Point Circle, Virginia Trail Court, Turkey Roost Road and Runner Stone Lane addresses are part of the Elizabeth subdivision. Lennar Homes is selling new construction there in the $383,000 to $667,000 range. The sale moved the property from one Lennar entity to another, a step just ahead of final sales to new homeowners.

A vanishing edge pool overlooking Lake Wylie is one of many features on a Mallard Point home that sold for more than $3 million in January.

▪ York and Lancaster counties had 13 homes or home lots sell for $1 million or more, led by a $3 million sale in Lake Wylie. They combine for almost $19 million in value. Fort Mill, Indian Land and Lake Wylie had the most high-dollar sales.

In this 2023 file photo workers go between homes near newly-opened model homes at Elizabeth in Fort Mill. Combined properties in Elizabeth and homes sales elsewhere in the region topped the $1 million mark in January.

Use the map below to find details on each one:

▪ A Fort Mill building between Carowinds and Pineville, North Carolina, sold Jan. 22 for $2.2 million. A Rock Hill company bought the 12,000-square-foot industrial site built in 1996 at 3615 and 3621 Centre Circle.

▪ New York City-based GTY Auto Service bought the Lanier car wash site at 125 Carroll Cove. The 4,500-square-foot site is just off S.C. 49. The Jan. 3 sale was for $2.1 million.

▪ Five properties at and around 401 Guinn St. in Clover sold Jan. 4 for $1.9 million. The former Four Leaf Textiles and Tuscarora Yarns property combines for more than 20 acres. The main parcel has the 180,000-square-foot Cap Yarns industrial building on it. The new owner is a company with a Clover home for its address. The industrial areas are directly across from town ball fields along Wilson and Mobley streets.

▪ More than 110 acres in Rock Hill sold Jan. 2 for almost $1.8 million. The 3797 Lazy Hawk Road is listed as farm land. The property is just west of Interstate 77, near Bechtler Road to the south of the city. It’s near the $80 million cold storage facility York County approved early last year on Lazy Hawk.

Here’s where a cold storage warehouse will go in York County, and road fixes for it

▪ The Rock Hill Industrial site at Old York and Hampton Ridge roads sold Jan. 29 for $1.5 million. A Rock Hill company called Mosier Monaghan bought the 15,000-square-foot facility that sold six months prior for less than $1.4 million.

▪ New owners out of Marvin, North Carolina, bought a home and manufactured home community along Marvin Road in Lancaster County on Jan. 30 for almost $1.4 million. The almost 10-acre site is at 608 Marvin Road, east of Smith Road on the Indian Land panhandle. The property almost edges up to the North Carolina line.

▪ An Illinois real estate company bought 2 acres of commercial property in Lancaster County on Jan. 25 for $1.3 million. The 790 Hwy. 9 Bypass site in Lancaster has five mini storage buildings built between 1996 and 2013, at a combined 12,750 square feet of space.