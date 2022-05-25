$3 million settlement reached after NC deputies charged in death of John Neville

Forsyth County and its sheriff’s office have reached a $3 million settlement agreement with the family of a man killed in the local jail.

Five deputies and a nurse are charged in John Neville’s death, though a grand jury last month indicted only the nurse, Michelle Heughins, after investigators presented evidence in his killing.

Neville, 56, of Greensboro, died on Dec. 4, 2019, from positional and compressional asphyxiation that led to a heart attack and brain injuries, according to an autopsy report.

Deputies responding to reports that Neville was suffering from a medical emergency in his jail cell held him on his stomach with his arms behind his back and his legs raised to his wrists, a position that is known to cause breathing trouble and death.

The family of Neville, a Black man, sued the county, the sheriff, the five deputies involved, the nurse and the medical company contracted with the jail.

The settlement filed Wednesday in federal court calls for the county and sheriff’s office, or their insurer, to pay $3 million to Neville’s estate.

Heughins and the medical company, WellPath, are not part of the settlement. Their attorneys filed a motion Wednesday asking for the judge to hold any requests for depositions, interrogatories or requests for admission in the lawsuit until June 24, while the criminal case continues to move through the state court system.

The judge has not yet signed off on the settlement agreement or Heughins’ motion.