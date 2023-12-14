$3 million street lighting project to roll out in Manatee. Here are 5 things to know

Manatee County rolled out a new street lighting project to brighten up several neighborhoods.

County commissioners allocated $3 million for the first phase of “Light Up Manatee,” which aims to provide adequate street lighting in several neighborhoods throughout the county. The county will collaborate with Florida Power and Light and Peace River Electric to install the solar streetlights.

Information Outreach Manager Bill Logan said the initiative was started after the commission received feedback from constituents on the lack of lighting.

County commissioners who serve the oldest parts of the county – districts 2, 3 and 4 – met with FPL over the spring and summer to assess the county’s street lighting. The first phase of the initiative will prioritize these districts first.

What's new in Manatee: County attorney resigns, ethics complaint filed against chairman

Where will the lights be added first?

Dozens of street lights will initially be installed in the neighborhood east of U.S. 41 between Lincoln Aquatic Center and Washington Park.

In case you missed it: Manatee detectives search for suspect in 2022 murder at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier

How many lights will be added?

During an August commissioner meeting, an FPL representative said that around 9,000 lights will be added in districts 2, 3, and 4 at a spacing of 150 to 200 feet.

Can I request streetlights in my neighborhood?

The current priority zones for lighting can be seen on a virtual Light Up Manatee map. If your neighborhood falls outside of one of the priority zones, visit the county's public work assessments website to make a request.

How were the districts chosen?

The areas chosen for better lighting have been chosen in collaboration with the county’s utility partners and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Priority areas will have lights installed incrementally.

The districts that were chosen first were determined by crime data, crash data, existing infrastructure conditions, and ease of installation.

While the first districts chosen were partially picked of crime data, District 4 Commissioner Mike Rahn said it’s not just about safety and crime reduction.

"It’s about community building,” Rahn said in a statement. “Assuring that our citizens live in walkable neighborhoods with secure spaces for social interaction is the true essence of what Light Up Manatee aims to achieve."

Will dark roads that aren’t residential receive increased lighting?

Dark, through roads that aren’t residential will get their own specified light type and wattage design. These roads will take a longer time to receive updated lighting.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: $3 million street lighting project to roll out in Manatee County