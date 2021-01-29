3 Minneapolis city council members float new proposal to scrap police department

The Minneapolis Police Department would be replaced with a new entity responsible for "various public safety functions" under a draft ballot measure introduced by three council members.

What's happening: The proposed charter amendment would maintain a division with police officers but remove a requirement to maintain a minimum head count based on population.

How we got here: The lawmakers who drafted the measure — Phillipe Cunningham, Steve Fletcher and Jeremy Schroeder — were among those who vowed to "begin the process of ending" MPD following George Floyd's killing.

Schroeder said the revised approach will "expand our public safety toolbox," making the city "safe and equitable for all.”

The other side: Frey told The Star Tribune he's concerned the change would "dilute accountability by having the head of public safety report" to both him and the 13-member council.

What's next: The proposal is subject to review by the council and the city's Charter Commission before appearing on the November ballot.

Authors say this year's timeline means the proposal can move ahead with or without the commission's support.

Ultimately, voters would have to sign off.

