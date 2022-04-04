3 missing and endangered children out of Marion County have been located in Georgia

Three missing and endangered children from Marion County have been located.

Update: According to deputies, Kelton, Connor and Titus LaDuke have been located in Dooly County, Georgia. They are in good health and are now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Original Story:

Marion County deputies are working to find three missing and endangered children on Saturday.

Deputies said they are looking for Kelton, Connor and Titus LaDuke.

The young children are 1 month, 18 months and 2 years old respectively.

On Friday, deputies responded to the 2100 block of NE 182nd Place in Citra to assist the Department of Children and Families (DCF) with a court order to take custody of the children.

Investigators said they believe the children’s safety is at risk, because their parents, Jarod LaDuke and Ashley Winningham, are avoiding DCF’s efforts to assess the children’s well-being.

Channel 9 has reached out to the sheriff’s office to find out more details about this case.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kelton, Connor, and Titus, please call 911.

