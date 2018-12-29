3 Moneymaking Marijuana Trends for 2019

As 2018 comes to a close, we can honestly say it's been one of the most successful, and yet oddest, years in the history of the marijuana industry.

On one hand, this was a year of gained validity like no other. Canada became the first industrialized country in the world to legalize recreational marijuana in October, with a handful of U.S. states also giving the nod to either adult-use or medical cannabis. We also witnessed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approve its first cannabis-derived drug and, just over a week ago, had President Trump sign the Farm Bill, legalizing hemp and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil.

On the other hand, marijuana stocks went under the guillotine. Despite being up modestly by mid-October, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, a cannabis basket ETF holding more than four dozen pot stocks, lost close to half of its value in 2018. While a great year for legitimacy, it was a miserable year to be invested in pot stocks.

Image source: Getty Images.

How to make money with marijuana stocks in 2019

Although It's unclear if 2019 will be any kinder to marijuana stock investors, there are three trends that could turn into substantial moneymakers.

1. Think small (but within reason)

To begin with, small-cap marijuana stocks appear to have considerably more to offer heading into the new year than mid- and large-cap pot stocks. That's because mid- and large-cap stocks were considerably more likely to have landed a brand-name partner in 2018, and thereby packed on a substantial valuation premium. This makes, in my view, small-cap marijuana stocks the more likely candidate to shine in the upcoming year.

Now, understand that there is a limit when "thinking small." I'm typically talking about pot stocks with a market cap of between $200 million and $1 billion. Anything smaller than $200 million is far too prone to short-term manipulation, and micro-cap stocks likely have long-term survival concerns, which is what keeps their valuations down.

One small-cap company that Wall Street may be overlooking is OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQOTH: OGRMF), which has a market cap of around $400 million. OrganiGram is an Atlantic-based grower in Canada that expects to generate 113,000 kilograms of cannabis at peak production. What's truly unique about OrganiGram is that it's focused on a single grow site (Moncton, New Brunswick), and it's employing a three-tiered growing system within its greenhouses, which should make it exceptionally cost-efficient. In other words, OrganiGram could be generating considerably better profits per share than even its larger peers, which makes it a potential moneymaker in 2019.

