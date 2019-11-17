3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Move Even Higher

One thing is clear: investors are constantly searching for serious growth names. These aren’t any old stocks with blink-and-you’ll-miss-it growth narratives. We’re talking about stocks in it for the long-haul, poised to climb higher and deliver returns in the years to come.

For investors that have settled on this strategy, what’s the best way to find these tickers with growth prospects that go above and beyond? Our suggestion: make use of TipRanks. The platform’s Stock Screener tool simplified our research process by allowing us to filter our search results by analyst consensus and upside potential from the current share price. To this end, we were able to pinpoint 3 stocks primed for substantial long-term gains.

With this in mind, let’s get started.

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)

Equinix is best-known for being the world’s largest data center and colocation provider, with its products enabling speedy application performance and low latency. On the heels of its third quarter earnings, several members of the Street are backing EQIX, which is already up 56% year-to-date.

To kick off the release, the company reported that gross bookings were the highest ever for a third quarter and the second-highest overall. Not to mention EQIX is ahead of its competitors as it boasts 356,000 customer cross-connections, which includes 20,000 virtual connections. If that wasn’t enough, EQIX’s hybrid cloud growth is accelerating due to its recent shift to cloud trends. This resulted in the enterprise segment making up 60% of bookings.

Oppenheimer’s Timothy Horan also points out that while there had been some concern regarding the recently announced Digital Realty (DLR) and InterXion (INXN) merger, it makes EQIX “well-positioned as the only pure-play interconnectivity focused data center”. He notes that as its competitors undergo a complicated integration, there will be a window to take market share.

All of this prompted the five-star analyst to not only keep a Buy rating but also to bump up the price target to $650. At this new target, shares could rise 18% over the next twelve months. (To watch Horan’s track record, click here)

Similarly, other Wall Street analysts take a bullish approach when it comes to EQIX. 12 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months give it a ‘Strong Buy’ consensus. Its $611 average price target indicates 11% upside potential. (See Equinix stock analysis on TipRanks)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)

Originally an IT service automation tool, ServiceNow has become one of the top providers of cloud-based solutions that tracks service issues within businesses as they come up. With shares moving 46% higher year-to-date, Wall Street has its eyes on NOW.

Despite facing foreign exchange (FX) headwinds, the company posted a beat in terms of EPS, subscription billings as well as subscription revenue, which is up 33% year-over-year. Its guidance for fiscal Q4 2019 was also generally better than analysts expected.

Most notably, management addressed the misinformation circling around the Street. Incoming CEO Bill McDermott tells investors that the current situation is much brighter than some may think, citing its “pristine” platform and “amazing” organic growth story. Its CFO search is in fact coming to a conclusion, with a decision expected soon. There also hasn’t been a change to employee attribution rates as 97 out of the top 100 sales staff are staying put.