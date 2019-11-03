3 Monster Growth Stocks That Offer Big Upside

Which investing strategy can yield big rewards? Several Wall Street pros tell investors the most compelling investments are often the names with above-average growth prospects. We mean the stocks primed to deliver massive returns through 2020 and beyond.

That being said, finding stocks growing at lightening fast speeds is no simple task. Fortunately, TipRanks has made it a little easier. We were able to pinpoint 3 tickers with strong growth narratives by using the platform’s Best Stocks to Buy tool.

Following impressive quarterly results, each of the stocks have had their price targets hiked up by the Street’s best performing analysts, indicating they now see even more upside in store. Not to mention all of the names have amassed enough bullish recommendations over the last three months to snag a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. With this in mind, let’s jump right in.

Comcast (CMCSA)

On the heels of a third quarter revenue and earnings beat, it’s no wonder Wall Street is tuning in to Comcast.

The telecommunications giant reported on October 24 that its top and bottom-line results surpassed the consensus estimates. On top of this, CMCSA posted 379,000 net adds for high-speed internet users, which also came in ahead of the expected 344,000.

While theatrical revenue for NBCUniversal dipped almost 9% from the year before thanks to a tough film slate, its recently announced streaming service, Peacock, could drive substantial gains. The new service, which was unveiled back in September, will be supported by both ads and subscriptions and is slated for an April launch. Additionally, its content lineup is packed with fan favorites like “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office”.

In response to the earnings results, one top analyst bumped up his price target. Guggenheim’s Mike McCormack cites the company’s pivot away from video as well as its strides related to high-speed internet as outweighing any losses caused by previous obstacles.

“We expect free cash flow to improve through a combination of lower capex intensity and moving past the working capital headwinds related to film and TV. We believe the company will continue to press on broadband, generating margin benefits from the shift away from video,” he explained. This prompted the five-star analyst to keep a Buy rating as well as raise the price target from $52 to $57. Based on this updated target, McCormack thinks shares could surge 27% over the next twelve months. (To watch McCormack’s track record, click here)

Similarly, other analysts have high hopes for CMCSA. As 11 Buy ratings and only 1 Hold were assigned in the last three months, the stock is a ‘Strong Buy’. The upside potential also comes in at 21%. (See Comcast stock analysis on TipRanks)

SkyWest (SKYW)

SkyWest is best known for operating a North American regional airline as well as an aircraft leasing company. Following an impressive performance in its most recent quarter, Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg believes that SKYW is a “best-in-class regional airline”.

The analyst points out that better-than-expected revenue fueled the airline’s earnings beat. Nonetheless, he is particularly excited about its positioning within the industry.

“As the largest owner/operator of Bombardier CRJ aircraft (-200s, -700s and -900s) as well as a sizable Embraer E-175 fleet, SkyWest, in our view, has more opportunities and flexibility than any other regional carrier to address the fleet solution needs of its major airline partners. This is further bolstered by its strong pipeline of pilots,” Linenberg commented.