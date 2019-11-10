3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

For growth stocks, Wall Street pros suggest looking at the bigger picture. We mean taking a step back and searching for names capable of rewarding investors for years to come rather than in just the short-term. However, finding these stocks with explosive growth prospects isn’t always easy.

That’s where TipRanks.com comes in. Using the platform’s in-depth market data, we were able to zero in on 3 stocks set to see huge gains in the long-run. Having earned enough support from the Street’s analysts in the last three months, all of these names have “Strong Buy” consensus ratings.

If that wasn’t captivating enough, analysts note that each of the stocks’ strong growth narratives aren’t fully factored into their share prices, representing a compelling entry point.

With this in mind, let’s dive in.

Avalara offers customers automated and cloud-based software to make it easier to comply with ever-changing tax laws. With another solid quarterly performance under its belt and an already posted year-to-date gain of 128%, analysts believe AVLR is still undervalued as it’s right on track to deliver massive returns.

During its most recent quarter, AVLR was able to report a revenue and earnings beat thanks to substantial customer additions. We’re talking 810 new customers added vs J.P. Morgan analyst Sterling Auty’s estimate of 300. Not to mention the company reached an all-time high net retention rate of 113% and management guided around 25% revenue growth for 2020.

While the results represented a loss, Auty tells investors not to fear as AVLR is just getting started. “We think the stock still has room to move higher driven by these secular growth factors and a valuation that is below many other premium names,” he commented. The five-star analyst adds that its 2020 revenue guidance “likely provides ample opportunity to under promise and over deliver”.

As a result, Auty kept his Buy rating and $104 price target. This target conveys his confidence in AVLR’s ability to climb 46% higher over the next twelve months. (To watch Auty’s track record, click here)

Like Auty, the rest of the Street has high hopes for AVLR. As 100% of the analysts that have published ratings in the last three months were bullish, AVLR is a ‘Strong Buy’. Additionally, its $98 average price target indicates 37% upside potential. (See Avalara stock analysis on TipRanks)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)

This year has seen Trade Desk cement its status as a stand-out growth name, rising 68% year-to-date to be exact. Even though shares have stumbled in the last week, several top analysts cite the online advertising marketplace as a force to be reckoned with.

According to its third quarter results, it’s clear why TTD is on Wall Street’s radar. The company surpassed the consensus estimates for both revenue and earnings as well as upped its guidance for the fourth quarter. While this guidance was disappointing for some investors, SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali argues that TTD is holding up well against the expanding total available market and has been steadily improving margins.

Squali also highlights TTD based on its stellar 95%-plus customer retention rate in the quarter as well as its continued efforts to capitalize on international opportunities and a more-data driven approach from agencies and brands.