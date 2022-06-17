3-month-old baby dies after being left inside car for hours, Allegheny County police say

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

Allegheny County Police is investigating the death of a three-month-old boy.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Fort Couch Road in Upper Saint Clair around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Once they were on scene, officers found an unresponsive infant.

Paramedics attempted to save the infant but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the little boy was left inside a parent’s vehicle for several hours.

Homicide detectives have been called to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Click here for summer safety tips on how to prevent the death of children in hot cars.

