3-month-old baby dies after he’s left in dad’s minivan for hours, Pennsylvania cops say

A 3-month-old baby died after he was left in his father’s vehicle for several hours in Pennsylvania, police said.

The baby boy was found unresponsive in a Toyota Sienna minivan Thursday, June 16, in Upper St. Clair, the Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release.

He had been left unattended in his father’s car, authorities said.

First responders tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Now authorities are reviewing surveillance footage around the area of the incident and the minvan’s onboard computer.

Once the child’s cause of death has been determined by the medical examiner, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office could bring up charges, police said.

Police said no other information will be released unless there is a charge.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities ask anyone with information on the incident to call the police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can be anonymous.

Upper St. Clair is just southwest of Pittsburgh.

