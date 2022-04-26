3-month-old baby kidnapped from San Jose home

Authorities in San Jose are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video entering a home and taking a 3-month-old boy Monday.

The incident, in the 1000 block of Elm Street, was reported at 1:03 p.m., according to the San Jose Police Department.

The suspect is described as a Latino man with a dark complexion, black pants, dark blue shirt, grey shoes with white trim, short hair, grey baseball hat and a black mask, police said.

** Kidnapping Incident**



Officers are currently working this incident. The male you see in these images captured from a surveillance camera entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm St.



He left with a 3 month old baby. The family does not recognize this suspect. pic.twitter.com/BJ0R44JOP2 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022

The baby, named Brandon Cuellar, was wearing a white, long-sleeve onesie with dinosaurs, police said.

Video captured the man entering the residence and leaving with the infant in a black baby carrier with a white blanket, police said.

"The family does not recognize this suspect," police said. "Please call our detectives who are actively working this case: 408-277-4166 or 911 if you’ve seen the suspect or the baby."

Police also released video of the suspect walking while holding the baby carrier.

5/ Video footage: pic.twitter.com/GwiekpPYZj — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.