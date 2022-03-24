3-month-old baby kidnapped while mom was sleeping, Wisconsin cops say. Teens arrested

A 3-month-old baby was abducted by teens as his mother slept at her home in Wisconsin, police said.

The mother allowed two teens to stay at her home, but when she woke up around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, her son and the two teens were missing, the Milwaukee Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The child’s mother told WITI that she met the 14-year-old and 16-year-old girls at a store, and they told her they were being trafficked, so she offered to pay for Uber or Lyft to take them somewhere.

“It got a little late, I end up dozing off, and when I dozed off my baby was gone, they was gone and my door was unlocked,” the woman told the news outlet.

An Amber Alert was issued for the missing child, police said. Police said they found her son later that day around 1:10 p.m. with the two teens at a residence.

He was found “safe and unharmed” and the two teens were arrested in connection with the abduction, police said.

A 19-year-old man, 56-year-old man and 33-year-old man at the residence were also arrested on unrelated charges, police said.

“Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days,” the Facebook post said.

