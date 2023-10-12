3-month-old had broken bones, brain injury before death, Texas police say. Mom arrested

A Texas woman has been arrested after police say she abused her 3-month-old son, leading to his death, according to news outlets.

Margaret Cosby, 33, has been charged with injury to a child causing death, Waco police said in a Facebook post.

Her son, 3-month-old Amir Cosby, died after he was taken to a hospital with health issues and injuries, police said and news outlets reported.

“The victim was suffering from multiple bone fractures, rib fractures, brain swelling, and severe malnourishment,” a criminal complaint said, according to KWTX.

A relative told investigators they witnessed Margaret Cosby abuse the child, the outlet reported, citing the complaint.

Police said Child Protective Services contacted detectives in late September about an injured child.

On Sept. 21, CPS removed Amir from Cosby’s care, along with another child, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported, citing CPS documents. On Sept. 23, Amir died in the hospital.

“Waco Police Special Crimes Detectives are still awaiting autopsy results on the official cause of death,” police said.

An arrest affidavit said Cosby gave birth to Amir and hadn’t taken him to a doctor or hospital since then, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Police say they are investigating.

Waco is about 95 miles southwest of Dallas.

