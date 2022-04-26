3-month-old kidnapped as grandmother unloaded groceries in California, police say

Video released Monday shows what authorities said was a suspect walking down a Northern California street with a baby carrier after allegedly kidnapping a 3-month-old boy from his family's apartment.

The suspect allegedly entered the home just north of downtown San Jose shortly after 1 p.m. and left with Brandon Cuellar, San Jose police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo told reporters.

The boy's grandmother was watching the infant while his mother was at work, Camarillo said. The grandmother had returned home from a trip to the grocery store with Brandon and taken him into the apartment, Camarillo said.

Brandon Cuellar, 3 months old. (@SJPD_PIO via Twitter)

She left the boy for approximately two minutes to get groceries from the car, Camarillo said.

"In that short amount of time, someone entered the apartment" and left with the child, Camarillo said.

"Today, someone is walking around with a 3-month-old baby they did not have yesterday," he added.

The boy's family did not recognize the man, who was captured on surveillance camera carrying what authorities described as a baby carrier with a white blanket over it.

Camarillo said it wasn't clear if the man brought the carrier or if it belonged to the family.

Brandon was wearing a white long-sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it, the department said.

Camarillo said members of an FBI child abduction team are assisting in the search for the boy.