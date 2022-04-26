3-month-old kidnapped in California while grandma unloaded groceries

Police in California are searching for a 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped in San José Monday afternoon.

Surveillance footage shows the moment after Brandon Cuellar was taken from the family's apartment in northern California by a male the family does not recognize.

Baby Brandon was wearing a white long sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it and footage shows what appears to be a white blanket draped over a baby carrier.

San Jose police spokesman, Sgt. Christian Camarillo, told NBC Bay Area the kidnapping was reported by the boy's grandmother, who had taken the baby inside after a trip to the grocery store, and went back outside to unload groceries.

“In that short amount of time, someone entered the apartment ... and left with the baby,” Camarillo told NBC Bay Area.

San José police describe the suspect as a male wearing black pants and a dark blue shirt, gray shoes with white trim, a gray baseball hat and a black face mask. They said he has short hair.

Authorities shared they do not have vehicle information for the suspect to issue an Amber Alert.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact one of five available tip hotlines, where officers are standing by to answer calls.

408-537-1142

408-537-1916

408-537-1282

408-537-1522

408-537-9066

Late Monday, San José police shared that the FBI was involved in the case.

"At this time Officers and agents with the FBI are going door to door in the area of Elm St and surrounding streets in an effort to locate witnesses or any other info related to this case," the San José police department shared late Monday. "A big thank you to our federal partners assisting with this investigation."

As of early Tuesday, the infant was still missing.

“We are actively working to locate baby Brandon," police shared in an update to the ongoing Twitter thread. "This continues to be priority number one today. Continuing with updates as they become available."