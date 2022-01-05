3-month-old and mother shot by 1-year-old who found gun in car outside Walmart in Granbury

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 3-month-old baby and his or her mother outside a Walmart in Granbury, believed to be an accident, according to a Facebook post from the Granbury Police Department.

Police said, based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, a 1-year-old picked up a gun concealed between the seat and center console of a truck in which he or she and the 3-month-old were sitting around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday. The 23-year-old mother was standing outside the vehicle, next to the driver’s door, according to police. Their father, a 26-year-old Granbury man, was standing at the back of the truck.

The child discharged the gun one time, and the bullet went through the soft tissue of the younger child’s leg and through the mother’s arm and into her side, in the chest area. The mother was taken to a hospital by helicopter and the baby was taken to a Fort Worth hospital via ground transport.

Police said the baby’s injury is believed to be non-life-threatening but the mother’s injury was potentially more serious. Her current condition is unknown.