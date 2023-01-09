3 more charged in fatal Maxton robbery

Jan. 9—MAXTON — Three more suspects were charged and taken into custody over the weekend in connection to the death of Darrell D. Locklear, who was murdered on Dec. 22 during an attempted robbery.

Jadaruis M. Kells, 20, of Maxton, was arrested by investigators on Friday; and 21-year-old Kenyate Graham and 22-year-old Kylerr Page, both of Maxton, were arrested by investigators on Saturday, according to The Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Kells was charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, according to the sheriff's office. He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

Graham and Page were wanted by Robeson County Sheriff's Office Saturday and considered "armed and dangerous." Now held in custody without bond, they also face the exact charges as Kells, according to the sheriff's office.

A total of seven men have been arrested in the death of Locklear.

Kobe O. Mobley, 18, of Maxton, Xavier Jones, 22, of Pembroke, and Joseph N. Locklear of Maxton had been arrested and charged with earlier in the investigation with similar charges including first-degree murder.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, at about 12:43 a.m., Dec. 22, deputies responded to a residence in the 70 block of Corey Road, Maxton in reference to an individual shot. Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide/Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the case. The Fayetteville Police Department Forensics Unit/Firearms Section, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Robeson County District Attorney's Office assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case are asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.