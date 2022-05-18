3 more charged in Friday's mass shooting in downtown Milwaukee

Three men have been charged in the Friday mass shooting in downtown Milwaukee.

Prosecutors filed charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and seven counts of first-degree reckless injury against Marquise L. Jackson, 24; Christopher L. Murry, 23; and Lemont R. Siller, 21.

The criminal complaint filed Wednesday details surveillance camera footage which showed the three defendants and a group of other, unidentified people allegedly spending almost 10 minutes looking at, and positioning themselves near an unidentified 20-year-old man in the area of East Juneau Avenue and North Water Street.

Eventually, the confrontation led to a shootout between multiple people. At least 10 police officers in the area said they saw shooters fire shots in their direction, nearly striking them, the complaint said.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said Tuesday the shooting was caused by a feud between two groups that “came to a head” when they encountered each other Friday night.

Police initially reported the shooting injured 17 people, but the criminal complaint filed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday said 16 were injured.

The shooting was one of three reported in the downtown area near the Deer District after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game Friday. Four people were injured in those incidents.

Norman said 10 of the 11 guns seized by police were involved in the mass shooting. Nine of the 11 guns were fired.

