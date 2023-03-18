3 more charged with helping accused killers of Hanford High grad in east Kennewick

Three more people are accused of helping to carry out an ambush that ended with the death of an 18-year-old Richland woman.

Prosecutors have charged Maya Williams, Marlon C. Pratt Jr. and Shania Guevara with helping the accused shooters elude police after the Oct. 15 murder of Jatzivy Sarabia in Kennewick.

Two were arrested and a $1 million nationwide arrest warrant has issued for the other.

Sarabia was sitting in the backseat of a Jeep on her way to a party when Isaiah Combs, 23, and Layshawne Bethea-Dickerson, 14, allegedly opened fire from two cars in front of the Jeep.

Two of the bullets punched through the windshield and Sarabia was hit. She died before she could be taken to the hospital.

Williams was one of the drivers.

She, along with Pratt, also allegedly helped Combs and Bethea-Dickerson leave the Tri-Cities after the shooting, according to court records.

They join Guevara, 22, who allegedly helped hide at least one of the guns.

Williams has been released on her own recognizance after appearing in court, and Guevara is being held on $75,000 bail. Pratt is wanted on a $1 million arrest warrant.

In all, six people are now charged in the shooting.

Combs is accused of aggravated first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole if he’s convicted.

Murder suspect Isaiah Combs, 20, looks around a Benton County Superior courtroom during his preliminary hearing for his alleged involvement in the Oct. 15 shooting death of Jatzivy Sarabia.

Bethea-Dickerson is charged with first-degree murder in Benton-Franklin Juvenile Court. Prosecutors have asked for the case to be moved to adult court. A hearing hasn’t been scheduled yet.

And Carnell Green also is charged with helping Combs and Bethea-Dickerson avoid capture.

Spokane confrontation

Recently filed court records provide a more details about the dispute between Combs and the Jeep’s driver Aubreyanna Asselin that allegedly set off the violent confrontation.

Asselin and Sarabia were part of a group of six that included Combs, Bethea-Dickerson and two other women who traveled to Spokane on Oct. 14, the day before the shooting. Green and Williams drove separately to Spokane as well.

Story continues

There they met some of Combs’ friends who live in Spokane.

Kimbertly Sarabia, mother of murder victim Jatzivy Sarabia, wears a memorial shirt to her slain daughter at a preliminary hearing for suspect Isaiah Combs.

At some point, Asselin and Combs argued and he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her head, claim investigators.

After the exchange, Asselin, Sarabia and the other two women left Spokane. And Williams brought the others back to Tri-Cities.

They met up again at the 3 City Sports Bar on Columbia Drive. This time they were joined by Pratt, who was driving a silver Kia.

Asselin and Combs allegedly got into a loud discussion about what happened in Spokane inside a bar, with Pratt acting as a mediator, according to witnesses.

Asselin eventually left with Sarabia and two other women for a party on Yew Street in Finley.

Combs got into Williams’ Honda with her, Green and Guevara. Bethea-Dickerson got into Pratt’s Kia.

Shooting and escape

Asselin was on the way to the party when they spotted the Honda and the Kia pull in front of them on Chemical Drive, also known as Highway 397.

Combs and Bethea-Dickerson allegedly started shooting at her Jeep. Police found 70 shell casings scattered across the road, and two bullet holes in the Jeep’s windshield.

At least one shot hit Sarabia, a recent Hanford High grad.

A GoFundMe was started last October after Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was shot and killed during an ambush-style chase in east Kennewick. In all, six adults and teens are now charged in connection with the shooting.

Asselin fled and arrived back her father’s home in Kennewick.

The Honda and Kia returned to the sports bar at 11:46 p.m. According to witnesses, Bethea-Dickerson bragged that he killed one of the women, said court documents.

Witnesses claim Bethea-Dickerson was proud of what he did, and not one else attempted to take credit for the shooting or contradict him, according to court documents.

Security cameras show Pratt climb out from behind the wheel of the Kia and begin moving items into the trunk before going into the bar.

The next day, Williams allegedly drove Bethea-Dickerson, Combs and Green to Spokane. They were going to say their “last goodbyes” to the two alleged shooters, who didn’t plan on returning to the Tri-Cities.

Security camera footage showed her pulling into a Ritzville gas station the day after the shooting. And Pratt was spotted following her car.

Combs was charged in the shooting and arrested at Guevara’s apartment in Richland on Oct. 20. She allegedly gave him a place to stay when he returned. A search of her apartment turned up a shotgun that is believed to the the one used in the shooting.