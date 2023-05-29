3 more charged after senior prank damages property at Union County high school

Three more people have been charged in connection to a senior prank at a Union County high school last week.

Deputies said 18-year-old Cameron Pope, 18-year-old Jacob Garay, and 19-year-old Mark Aponte were arrested early Monday and charged with felony damaging computers and injury to personal property. All three were given bonds of $5,000.

The charges were brought in connection to a senior prank at Sun Valley High School that resulted in tens of thousands of dollars of damage. According to investigators, electrical and computer equipment was destroyed the night of May 18.

Union County sheriff’s deputies said they are increasing their patrols of school campuses to prevent them from being vandalized again.

“Once again we ask that parents take the time to speak with their children/teens about making smart decisions as the school year comes to a close,” deputies asked.

