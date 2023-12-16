3 more children brought back to Ukraine from Russia and occupied territories – photo

Three more children have been brought back to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied parts of Kherson Oblast and from Russia.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Children’s Rights Commissioner (ombudsman), on Telegram

Quote: "A boy born in 2008 and a girl born in 2011 were taken out of the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast, and they are already with their mother.

The third boy, born in 2011, is also with his mother. With the assistance of the Ombudsman's Office, his mother picked him up in Georgia. The boy wanted to come back to Ukraine from the Russian Federation to his mother after his father took him out without permission."

Details: Lubinets noted that the children were brought back as part of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA action plan with the mediation of the State of Qatar, and that NGOs and international partners are also involved in these operations.

Background: On the afternoon of 14 December, it became known that five more Ukrainian children had been brought back from occupied territories.

