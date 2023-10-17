3 more federal lawsuits filed over inmates' deaths in Riverside County jails

Three federal lawsuits were filed against the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in as many days on behalf of the survivors of three men who died in the county's jails.

One of the men overdosed and two were killed by fellow inmates, according to the lawsuits and the sheriff's department.

One man died early this year, while the other two were among a record 19 people who died in county custody in 2022, according to records the sheriff's department reported to the California Department of Justice. About a half dozen similar federal suits were filed on behalf of other deceased inmates earlier this year.

Of the latest lawsuits, two were filed by attorney Lewis Khashan and one by attorney Brynna Popka. All three allege wrongful death, negligence and the department's failure to protect the men from harm while they awaited trials or other resolutions to their criminal cases.

Three deaths

Mark Spratt died on Jan. 12, 2023. His cellmate, Micky Payne, has been accused of fatally attacking him and throwing him over a second-story railing.

Popka states in the suit that Spratt was a 24-year-old with no violent criminal history and had been arrested on fraud charges. Payne, his cellmate, had a history of violent crime and was physically much larger.

Popka states that Payne, who is Black, complained to jail staff about being housed with a white inmate. Around 1:30 a.m., inmates reported a fight in their cell.

"Demonstrating their lack of any regard for those in their custody, the deputies did no more than to turn on the lights and tell the inmates to 'stop fighting," Popka wrote.

Popka claims in the suit that the sheriff's department did not protect Spratt from lethal violence and did not adequately intervene in the confrontation that led to his death.

Minutes later, deputies unlocked the cell by remote control, and, Popka claims, could see Spratt prone on the ground. Payne then picked Spratt up off the floor and threw the man over the second-story walkway, the lawsuit alleges. He was transported to the hospital about thirty minutes later, Popka wrote, where he died hours later.

Ulysses Munoz Ayala died on Sept. 29, 2022. Ayala is said to have been attacked in the jail, and ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The sheriff's department identified Erik Martinez as the suspect in the investigation.

Khashan claims in the suit, filed Oct. 10, that the department and its deputies failed to protect Ayala from lethal violence at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta. Specifically, the complaint alleges that emergency alert buttons available to inmates if violence breaks out were not functioning properly and deputies were not monitoring the facility's surveillance system.

Justin Kail died on May 17, 2022, also at the jail in Murrieta. The department reported his death as a fatal drug overdose.

Kail was found unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 p.m. and could not be revived. Khasan claims in the suit filed Oct. 11 that the department should have prevented narcotics from being available in the jail.

Federal cases mount

Before last year's 19 in-custody deaths, the department averaged about seven deaths a year going back to 2005. Records from earlier than that are not readily publicly available.

The Desert Sun reported last year that the department illegally failed to report several deaths within the ten-day timeframe required by law. And when the department did, it reported false information that the dead had been convicted of crimes when, in fact, they were awaiting trial.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced in February a civil rights investigation of the sheriff's department based, in part, on the department's in-custody deaths. That investigation remains open.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Riverside County jail deaths prompt 3 more lawsuits against sheriff