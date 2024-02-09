3 more juveniles arrested in Covington shooting that killed teen, hospitalized another

A few weeks after the first arrest was made, three additional juveniles were taken into custody Thursday in connection with a Covington shooting that killed a 14-year-old and sent another to the hospital.

Thursday's arrests came after detectives and patrol officers executed pickup orders at different locations throughout Covington and Newport, police said in a news release. They were all charged with complicity to murder.

A 17-year-old had already been arrested and charged with murder the day after the shooting on Jan. 24.

The Enquirer does not name juveniles charged with crimes when their cases are still in juvenile court. However, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sander said he expects the teen gunman to be charged as an adult.

On Jan. 23, officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the area of 39th Street and Decoursey Avenue in the Latonia neighborhood for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found two 14-year-olds shot in the street, police said.

The teens were taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. One of the teens died at the hospital, while the other remained in stable condition that evening.

The teen that died was later identified as Amani Smith by the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Amber Smith, the mother of 14-year-old Amani Smith, pictured above, says her son's death in a Covington double shooting Tuesday could have been prevented.

Covington Independent Public Schools said in a statement that both teens were students there.

Amber Smith, Amani's mother, said the shooter had previously gotten in a fight in the bathroom at school with her older son, Amani's brother. She believes it was this that ultimately led to the shooting and said that she even tried beforehand to get the school officials to address threats directed at her older son.

Enquirer reporters Bebe Hodges, Quinlan Bentley and Cameron Knight contributed.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 3 more arrests made in Covington shooting that killed 14-year-old