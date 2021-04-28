3 more officers on leave over arrest of woman with dementia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
COLLEEN SLEVIN
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DENVER (AP) — Three more police officers involved in the rough arrest of a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia have been placed on leave.

Officer Daria Jalali, Officer Tyler Blackett and Sgt. Phil Metzler were placed on administrative leave Friday in connection with the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver, last year, city police department spokesman Tom Hacker said Wednesday.

After Garner filed a federal lawsuit earlier this month and her lawyer released body camera footage of her arrest, the department announced it was putting the arresting officer, Austin Hopp, on administrative leave and said that Jalali and Metzler, shown on Hopp's body camera footage, were being placed on desk duty.

Hacker said he did not know specifically what led to the changes in Jalali, Blackett and Metzler's status but said Blackett helped transport Garner to the police station.

The officers could not be located for comment.

Blackett's involvement in the arrest was not publicly known until he was seen on surveillance video from the police station released by Garner's lawyer Monday. Its shows Hopp, Jalali and Blackett watching Hopp's body camera footage as Garner is held handcuffed to a bench in a holding cell a few feet away.

Garner's lawsuit said Hopp dislocated her shoulder during the arrest and that she did not receive medical care for about six hours after being taken to the county jail.

While the officers watched the part of the body camera footage that showed Hopp holding Garner against a patrol car, Hopp said, “Ready for the pop?", suggesting he was aware that he had injured her.

The body camera footage, which can be heard but not seen on the police station video, shows Hopp holding the handcuffed Garner facing away from him against the car. When she tried to turn around and said, as she did repeatedly, that she was trying to go home, he pushed her back against the car and moved her bent left arm up near her head, holding it, saying, “Are you finished? Are you finished? We don't play this game."

About 30 seconds later, Garner began to slump toward the ground. Jalali, who recently arrived, said, “Stand up! We're not going to hold you.”

The videos and lawsuit come amid a national reckoning over the use of force by police against people — including those with mental and physical health conditions.

Hopp arrested Garner in June 2020 after she allegedly left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items. His body camera footage shows Hopp catching up to her as she walked through a field along a road. She shrugged and turned away from him and he quickly grabbed her arm and pushed her 80-pound (36-kilogram) body to the ground.

Earlier in the surveillance video from the police station, before they watched the body camera footage, Hopp and Jalali fist-bumped before talking about how the arrest went.

Hopp said he thought they “crushed it” but Jalili hesitated to answer. She eventually said that she got pushed off to the side when she tried to act and did not want Hopp to think she was not acting enough. He made another reference to the popping sound, telling her, “I was pushing, pushing, pushing. I hear — pop. I was like, ‘Oh, no,’” he said. Jalili put her head in her hands and said, “This is going to turn into something.”

Recommended Stories

  • A Walmart worker talked about suicide. The store sold him a gun anyway, family says.

    Walmart sold a shotgun to a store employee who then died by suicide, his family says in a wrongful death lawsuit in Maryland by Brady Legal.

  • ‘I really regret it.’ Two plead guilty in altercation during protests last summer.

    Two men who were accused of getting in an altercation with people in a vehicle during an otherwise peaceful protest last summer pleaded guilty this week to multiple charges.

  • Three Suspects Arrested for Burglarizing 26 Asian American Families in Colorado and Wyoming

    Three of four suspects accused of targeting dozens of Asian American business owners and their families in Colorado and Wyoming in 2019 have been arrested and charged this week. The investigation, known as “Operation Daylight,” started in Fort Collins, Colorado after five residential burglaries were reported between January 2019 and April 2019. The scheme: The suspects, believed to have ties to South America, had a pattern in conducting their criminal activities.

  • Wandering cops move from department to department

    Timothy Loehmann wanted to be a police officer like his father. “Wandering cops” who lose their jobs in one place only to be rehired pose a persistent roadblock to police accountability. A study of wandering officers in the Yale Law Journal last year found a problem bigger than expected.

  • Colorado arrest: Woman with dementia mocked by US police

    Officers arresting the 73-year-old in Colorado are seen reviewing video where her shoulder "pops".

  • Alameda police officer put a knee on man’s back for 4 minutes before he died

    Police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Alameda have made public body cam footage showing officers pinning a man to the ground for more than five minutes during an arrest last week that ended in his death.

  • Ethics hearing: Idaho lawmaker accused of rape pleads Fifth

    An Idaho lawmaker facing rape allegations from a 19-year-old intern refused to answer some questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination. A committee will use testimony from Lewiston Republican Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger's ethics hearing to determine if the 38-year-old lawmaker “engaged in conduct unbecoming a representative which is detrimental to the integrity of the House.” The investigation into von Ehlinger's conduct began in March after the intern told a supervisor that von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a restaurant.

  • Iowa police clarify traffic stop before trooper's death

    A man charged with killing an Iowa State Patrol sergeant was initially pulled over after being spotted speeding and illegally driving without an ignition interlock device that tests whether someone has been drinking alcohol, a police spokesman clarified Wednesday. Authorities previously said that Michael Lang was pulled over April 9 by a Grundy Center officer for suspicion of driving while barred. Division of Criminal Investigation assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said Wednesday that was a misstatement — that Lang wasn’t barred from driving but was required to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle, because of his history of drunken driving.

  • Missing Miami 13-year-old seen on video getting into a car has been found, cops say

    WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE: Miami police Tweeted Wednesday morning that 13-year-old Brianna Claro was “found in good health. She has been reunited with her family.”

  • Mrs. Dallas vanishes during morning walk ahead of Mrs. Texas America pageant, cops say

    Police are searching for 38-year-old Lashun Massey.

  • Lindsey Graham: Systemic racism doesn’t exist because Obama, Harris were elected

    “America is not a racist country,” Graham told Fox News’ Chris Wallace. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham claims that systemic racism does not exist in America because a Black man was twice elected president, and a woman of color has been elected vice-president. “America is not a racist country,” the South Carolina lawmaker told Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday.

  • Man lured Thai tourist to shop, dragged her to stairwell to molest

    A man who lured a female Thai tourist to his shop before forcing himself on her at a deserted stairwell was jailed two-and-a-half years and sentenced to three strokes of the cane on Wednesday (28 April).

  • Northern Ireland First Minister Foster to step down after party revolt

    BELFAST (Reuters) -Arlene Foster is to step down as Northern Ireland's First Minister at the end of June, bowing to pressure from members of her Democratic Unionist Party unhappy at her leadership over Brexit and social issues. Her announcement adds to instability in the British province, where angry young pro-British loyalists rioted in recent weeks over the perceived growing power of Irish nationalists and post-Brexit trade barriers with the rest of the United Kingdom. Foster, who took power in 2016, said in a statement that she would also step down as party leader on May 28.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden pick Power to head USAID

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm Samantha Power, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development. Power, who was nominated by President Joe Biden, was confirmed in a bipartisan vote of 68-26. "I'm confident her experience, tenacity and drive to build a better, more prosperous, peaceful world are exactly what USAID and our country need at this moment," Bob Menendez, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on the Senate floor ahead of the vote.

  • Boy dies from COVID on Hawaii vacation with fully vaccinated parents, officials say

    The child was 10 years old or younger, officials said.

  • Redland tenant ran giant illegal dump, cops say, then tried to extort landlord for $100K

    After neighbors called about a steady stream of trash piling up on a five-acre property in rural Redland, the land owner contacted his tenant seeking an explanation.

  • Kendrick Carmouche Will Be First Black Jockey to Compete at Kentucky Derby Since 2013

    "As a Black rider getting to the Kentucky Derby, I hope it inspires a lot of people because my road wasn't easy to get there and I never quit," Kendrick Carmouche told ESPN

  • What to expect from President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress

    Biden is expected to speak about immigration and gun violence in tonight’s joint session speech.

  • Australians mark 25 years since massacre changed gun laws

    Australia marked the 25th anniversary on Wednesday of a lone gunman killing 35 people in Tasmania state in a massacre that galvanized the nation to drastically tighten gun laws. A service was held at the Port Arthur tourist town where the shooter, Martin Bryant, armed with two semi-automatic assault rifles, killed 35 and wounded another 23 on Sunday, April 28, 1996, among the ruins of an 18th century British prison. Within two weeks, the federal and state governments had agreed to standardize gun laws with a primary aim of getting rapid-fire weapons out of public hands.

  • The NRA's Wayne LaPierre Is an Emblem for a Conservative Movement Full of Snake-Oil Salesmen

    The revelation that he isn't much of a marksman is right in line with the rest of his service to the gun-rights nonprofit, which has declared bankruptcy amid a hail of malfeasance allegations.