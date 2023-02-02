3 more San Joaquin County sheriff's workers put on leave following jail officer's arrest

San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow in September 2022.

After a San Joaquin County correctional officer was arrested on weapon and drug charges Wednesday, three more employees of the sheriff's office will be placed on leave as investigators determine whether they participated in the officer's alleged misconduct, Sheriff Patrick Withrow said.

"At this point, I cannot confirm whether or not they were involved with Mr. Wolff's (alleged) criminal activity," Withrow said in a videotaped statement Thursday.

San Joaquin County jail officer arrested on possession, weapon charges

Two correctional officers and one civilian staff member will be placed on leave, Withrow said. He did not disclose the names of the employees.

Correctional Officer Brandon Wolff was arrested Wednesday on charges of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to sell, possessing marijuana with the intent to sell, and illegally owning an assault rifle, according to Withrow.

An internal affairs investigation into Wolff's activities is ongoing, Withrow said. "Once we caught wind of any wrongdoing, we acted with swift and appropriate measures," he said. "This behavior will not be tolerated."

"If it's found that (the other employees) were not involved, we will get them back to work as quickly as possible," the sheriff said.

"If we find that criminal activity did occur, this will be brought to the DA's office immediately."

San Joaquin County Jail officer indicted by grand jury for sexual assault crimes

Wolff isn't the first county jail officer to be accused of crimes in recent years.

In December 2021, a grand jury indicted a San Joaquin County correctional officer for sexual assault crimes and false imprisonment. In September 2021, a correctional officer was found guilty of sexually assaulting people in jail. And in 2019, a sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a woman in jail.

An electronic search of computerized criminal case records Thursday afternoon did not show any criminal charges filed against Wolff so far.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

This article originally appeared on The Record: 3 San Joaquin sheriff's workers on leave after jail officer's arrest