3 more search warrants in Noel case

Jan. 22—CLARK COUNTY — Three search warrants that were issued on Thursday and Friday were released Monday regarding the investigation of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.

Noel is being charged with 15 felonies including theft, public corruption and ghost employment.

According to a search warrant affidavit written by Lt. Jeffrey Hearon of the Indiana State Police, Hearon spoke with Assistant Clark County Sheriff Mark Grube about Bradley Kramer, who is married to Noel's wife's sister.

Before 2018, Kramer was a jail officer and was not eligible for a Clark County Merit Deputy pension. Kramer was then promoted to Clark County Matron in 2018, thus making him eligible for the sheriff's pension program.

According to the affidavit, Grube had apparently said that he believed Noel "intentionally altered" promotion documents, which Kramer knowingly submitted, to receive "an eight-year pension of twenty percent to which he was not entitled."

Grube provided Hearon with two applications for purchase pension documents, one dated Sept. 17, 2020, and the other dated June 30, 2020.

"A review of the records indicated many original reports had been altered," the affidavit states.

Hearon said that he then contacted former Clark County Sheriff's Department Human Resource Director Phil Parker about his interaction with Kramer and Noel and the two pension applications. Parker confirmed he received two sets of documents from Kramer.

He said the first set of documents appeared correct, with Kramer being a jail officer for four years and a matron and merit deputy for the remaining time. The second set stated Kramer was promoted to Clark County Jail Matron on Jan. 1, 2015, meaning he was now eligible for a 20% pension when Noel left office.

The affidavit states that Noel and Kramer declined to be interviewed.

Hearon said he found out Kramer had applied for and was hired as an Indiana University South police officer. The affidavit states he contacted IU South Chief Steve Miller, and requested Kramer's job application and resume to compare with the documents submitted for the merit deputy pension.

Hearon requested a search warrant to the Indiana University administration building on Thursday for the documents.

According to Indiana Gateway, Kramer was paid $68,981 in 2022 as a sergeant for the Clark County Sheriff's Office. According to the CCSO, his last date of employment with the department was July 24, 2023.

Kramer's wife and Noel's sister-in-law, Athena Kramer, was also a former employee of the Clark County Sheriff's Office. According to Indiana Gateway, she was paid $69,913 in 2022 as matron of the Clark County jail. According to the CCSO, her last date of employment with the department was Dec. 31, 2022.

A second search warrant affidavit includes information pertaining to former Clarksville Town Council member Brittany Ferree, who Noel fathered a child with.

Ferree purchased a BMW on Jan. 23, 2023 for $21,000 from Noel, which was owned at the time by the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association.

As a result of another search warrant that was executed on Dec. 28 at Ferree's home in Sellersburg, her cell phone was seized and "numerous" text messages were found between Ferree and Noel.

"Additionally, there were screen shots of conversations from Ms. Ferree asking Jamey Noel how much would it cost for her to go away," the affidavit states.

The affidavit states Ferree consented to a recorded interview with investigators in which she said she began a relationship with Noel while on the council. She also said that she paid cash for the BMW, part of it which was from an insurance check she cashed at her bank, New Washington State Bank.

It also states that Ferree did say that she approved funding bills as a member of the town council for New Chapel EMS while she was in a relationship with Noel.

Hearon requested a search warrant for New Washington State Bank in Charlestown on Thursday. Investigators previously reviewed bank statements, cancelled checks, deposits and withdrawals for Noel's various companies, but could not find a $21,000 check for the BMW.

A subsequent search warrant affidavit states Hearon requested assistance from the Indiana State Board of Accounts and the Indiana Department of Revenue to the firefighter association and Noel's bank accounts.

Hearon said on Nov. 27 that he received a copy of a facility use agreement document signed by Noel and the current firefighters association board allowing the board to lease Noel's pole barn in Jeffersonville in exchange for utility bill payments and improvements.

A subpoena was sent to Duke Energy to determine if Noel's personal utility bills were included in the association's payments. The subpoena stated that Noel's payments are being made by personal check, American Express and Speedpay, which is the direct payment platform used by Duke Energy.

A review of the Speedpay account history showed three payments using an American Express card, which were subpoenaed. It states a full report has not been received, but a preliminary summary was provided by American Express.

The summary states that American Express "identified concerning activity" on three charge cards associated with the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association and issued to Noel.

There were apparently charges on a Business Gold card between Oct. 4, 2018 and Nov. 16, 2023 totaling $730,992.93 that appear "personal in nature" including charges at department stores, cigar stores and for jewelry.

It states that across all accounts between Oct. 20, 2018 and Nov. 24, 2023, there were 83 payments totaling $4,113,106.43, and spending was primarily conducted in the United States for tailors and seamstresses, home supply warehouse stores, department stores, cigar stores, jewelry, ticketed events and travel agents.

Hearon requested a search warrant early Friday for data records from Speedpay.