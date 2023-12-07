3 more students of Michael Kelly file suit against New Hanover County Board of Education

Law firms that have previously sued the New Hanover County Board of Education filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of New Hanover County Thursday on behalf of three new plaintiffs, seeking payment for injuries suffered as a result of the sexual abuse of former Isaac Bear Early College High School teacher Michael Kelly, according to a news release from Rhine Law Firm, P.C and the Lee/Shultz Law Firm, P.C.

The three John Doe plaintiffs, known as John Doe 15 through 17, attended Isaac Bear after the principal of the school had conducted investigations into Kelly's inappropriate conduct in 2010, according to the release.

Kelly pleaded guilty to 59 sex crimes in June 2019.

More: Former teacher pleads to 59 child sex crimes

"Had she done what she should have done, Kelly would have been fired and reported to law enforcement," said Mary Charles Amerson, an attorney with the Lee/Shultz Law Firm, P.C. "[Kelly] would have never met these young men."

The previous lawsuit, filed in 2019, resulted in a $5.75 million settlement for negligence in the retainment and supervision of Kelly for more than 20 years.

More: New Hanover County Schools reach settlement in civil suit with sexual assault victims

More: Victims awarded millions in judgment against former New Hanover teacher Michael Kelly

The 14 other John Doe plaintiffs who have come forward were awarded $140 million in damages after a default judgment against Kelly in November.

Although a settlement had been previously reached with the school board, nothing in that settlement prevents the three new plaintiffs from suing for what happened to them, Amerson said, noting that additional victims of Kelly may still exist who would be within their statute of limitations.

Amerson said she plans to file a motion with the court to use the deposition testimony and more than 80,000 documents spanning more than 25 years presented as evidence in the first lawsuit, adding that this information will prove helpful to this case.

Julie Medlin, an expert witness retained by plaintiffs from the 2019 lawsuit, said the delayed emergence of new victims is not new.

"I have seen this happen in a lot of other cases where the offender molested numerous victims over a long time, and many of the victims came forward later, only after they felt sure that they would be believed," Medlin said.

More: New Hanover Board of Education finalizes settlement with Michael Kelly victims

Martin Ramey, attorney with Rhine Law Firm, P.C., provided more insight into details of the lawsuit.

"One of the more striking features of this lawsuit was Kelly's affinity for pornography and his constant pressure to expose these students to pornography and other illicit material," Ramey said. "He stole their innocence and exploited their vulnerabilities for his own prurient interest and gratification," Ramey added, noting that early exposure to pornography can have adverse effects on adolescent brain development.

A trial date has not yet been set and is not expected for some time, according to the release.

The New Hanover County Board of Education has not yet been served, but their general counsel has been provided with a copy of the lawsuit.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: New victims come forward in lawsuit against New Hanover County teacher