The 3 Most Important Steps for First-Time Homebuyers

You'll experience many firsts as you age that will require greater and greater responsibility on your part. Becoming an adult requires some diligence.

Financial knowledge can either generate ample opportunities or create serious obstacles that will stand in the way of some major life decisions, such as purchasing your first home.

Today's low mortgage rates may have you thinking about buying a house, which can can set you up for a happy, satisfying life — if you're well-informed and move carefully.

Punch the ticket to live comfortably all the way through to retirement by making the right decisions when the time comes to become a homeowner. Follow these three steps to avoid costly mistakes.

1. Determine how much house you can afford

Your first home is the perfect chance to take on greater financial obligations and contribute to your community. But buying a home adds to your overall expenses, and not only because of your monthly house payment.

Other common expenditures include property taxes, utility charges, homeowner association fees and mortgage closing costs.

Some of these expenses may not appear significant on their own. But as they add up, they can greatly affect the size of the home you can afford and the feasibility of the amenities you desire. These should all factor into your monthly budgeting plan.

Other costs include home upkeep, a hefty duty that requires a lot of time and can change with each season.

At the same time, maintaining a clean yard is a great way to play a part in your neighborhood. That means mowing your lawn in the summer, raking leaves in the fall, shoveling walkways in the winter and trimming hedges in the spring.

2. Know your financing options

Unless you’re purchasing your home with cash, you’re going to need a mortgage. A mortgage is a type of loan that you can use to buy or refinance a home.

You have many loan options to consider when entering the real estate market. Your credit score can tell you a lot about what may be available to you, so begin by getting a credit report before you buy a home.

Your credit report is affected by several factors, including any other outstanding loan balance that will affect your debt-to-income ratio.

Your first home loan option is an FHA loan. FHA loans are backed by the Federal Housing Administration, protecting lenders against loss from homeowners who default.