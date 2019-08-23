3 of the Most De-Risked Cannabis Stocks

It should come as no surprise that one of the most popular investment categories over the past couple of years has been marijuana stocks. With Canada giving the green light to recreational pot in October 2018, and two-thirds of all U.S. states legalizing medical marijuana, the outlook for cannabis stocks continues to point higher. Unfortunately, green arrows haven't been as common for the green rush of late.

While marijuana stocks were mostly unstoppable through the end of the first quarter, they've been nothing short of a disaster since then. Over the past 4 1/2 months, most cannabis stocks are down by a sizable double-digit percentage. Supply shortages in Canada, high tax rates in select U.S. states, and persistent operating losses for most big-name pot stocks have all been responsible for pushing marijuana valuations lower.

But there are three pot stocks for investors to consider that appear to be more de-risked than their peers. Mind you, that doesn't mean these three stocks are without risk. It merely means their downside risk is mitigated, relative to their competition.

An up-close view of a cannabis flower. More

Image source: Getty Images.

HEXO

I want to be clear that cannabis growers are the most exposed to the early-stage supply and/or tax concerns that have been encountered over the past year. However, cannabis grower HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) may have a leg up on its competition.

For starters, it landed the largest single supply deal to date in April 2018 with its home province of Quebec. The five-year agreement allows HEXO to supply Quebec with an aggregate of 200,000 kilos of cannabis over the next five years, with Quebec having the option to extend the deal for a sixth year. When the deal was announced, HEXO's roughly 1.3 million square feet of grow space was on track for 108,000 kilos of peak annual production. But with the acquisition of Newstrike Brands, HEXO is now on pace for 150,000 kilos of peak output a year. Taking into account its production ramp-up, the 200,000 kilos of aggregate supply between 2019 and 2023 should account for about 30% of HEXO's total production. That's more peak supply already spoken for than any other Canadian pot grower.

The company is also devoting a lot of its effort to processing and producing derivatives. It has more than 600,000 square feet of facility space set aside for processing hemp or cannabis and creating alternative pot products. It also worked out a two-year extraction agreement with Valens GroWorks in April. The deal will see HEXO supplying Valens with 80,000 kilos-in-aggregate of hemp and cannabis biomass in return for resins and distillates that HEXO can use in derivative products.

This deal with Valens, as well as its Quebec wholesale supply agreement, creates some level of certainty and cash flow that simply doesn't exist with other Canadian growers.