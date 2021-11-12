3 murders, 112 thefts and more shown on Star-Telegram’s Fort Worth crime map

Fort Worth police recorded three murders in the city from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, along with 112 thefts, 80 assaults and 73 auto thefts, according to data from police compiled by the Star-Telegram.

All three of the murders recorded occurred on Oct. 31, one in the early morning and two in the evening. Police recorded two murders the week prior.

Thefts and assaults were both down during the recorded period from 118 and 107, respectively.

The Star-Telegram crime map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. Readers can zoom in and out and use filters to narrow results.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of Oct. 31st, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.