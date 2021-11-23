3 murders, 171 thefts and more shown on Star-Telegram’s Fort Worth crime map

Fort Worth police recorded three murders, 171 thefts, 82 incidents of criminal mischief and 75 assaults in the city between Nov. 7 and Nov. 14, according to data released by the city and compiled by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The murders recorded by police occurred Nov. 8, Nov. 10 and Nov. 12. The three murders put that week at the same number as the week prior, where three murders were recorded in one day.

Fort Worth Crime Map & Stats

Searchable Fort Worth Crime Map & Statistics starting January 1, 2021

Thefts increased over the week prior, from 112 thefts to 171, and police recorded five fewer assaults than that same earlier period.

The Star-Telegram crime map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. Readers can zoom in and out and use filters to narrow results.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of Nov. 7th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.