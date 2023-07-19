What do 3 murders from 1943, 1986 and 1999 have in common? Police are still seeking answers.

Sioux Falls had its first homicide of 2023 earlier this month, and though a suspect was quickly taken into custody, officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department are reminding the public there are three cases that remain unsolved.

Nigussie Bulti was found dead on July 5 halfway in a bag in an apartment, after someone made a call for a well-being check to police, court documents revealed. Less than two days later, a Sioux Falls man named Morningstar Jewett admitted killing Bulti in a fight, court documents showed. He has since been charged with aggravated assault.

Meanwile, cases decades old are still waiting for answers to be found.

Those are the deaths of 25-year-old Naomi Cheney in 1943, Clara Olson in 1986, and Pamela Halverson in 1999.

Naomi Kathleen Cheney, 25, was found dead beneath a bridge on 12th Street and Grange Avenue on Oct. 5, 1943.

What happened to Naomi Cheney?

The Argus Leader first reported on the death of Naomi Cheney in October 1943 along with publishing the updates from the WWII frontlines. Cheney, a women's army corps officer, was found dead of a crushed skull on Oct. 5, 1943, in a thicket below the Omaha Viaduct on West 12th Street by a 10-year-old.

Cheney had recently arrived in Sioux Falls in September. The suspect was determined to be a transient farm laborer, who lived in a tourist cabin less than 50 feet from where Cheney’s body was found.

On the fiftieth anniversary of the murder, the Argus Leader interviewed Sioux Falls Police Cpt. Mark Thorstenson, who said police were forced to release the suspect despite blood found on top of his boots, which contradicted his explanation of accidentally stepping on random blood.

The suspect later died in WWII. Thostension said he believed with today’s technologies the police would have been able to indict the man.

“If the case happened in 1993, it would be resolved,” Thorstenson said at the time.

Clara Olson 'never spoke ill of anyone'

Clara Olson's death cast another shadow on Sioux Falls' landscape. The neighbors described Olson as a sweet and pleasant 93-year-old lady, who never spoke ill of anyone.

Clara Olson was found murdered in her home at 820 West 11th Street in Sioux Falls on Aug. 6, 1986. The death of the 93-year-old landlady baffled friends and family.

From its first publications on the Clara Olson case in 1986, the Argus Leader questioned the motives for murdering a fragile lady who died of multiple injuries and strangulation.

Olson rented out three apartments, and shortly before her death, she rejected several potential renters on moral grounds. According to the Argus Leader report, the police believed they knew who committed the crime but did not have enough evidence to prosecute.

One of the problems in Olson’s case was by the time authorities were alerted to the possibility of homicide, Olson’s family and rescue workers had unwittingly altered the murder scene and destroyed evidence.

The police believed at that time the suspect once lived in the apartments Olson rented and left the town shortly after she died. The suspect was also seen around Olson’s apartments around the time of her death.

Pamela Halverson found blocks away from home

The last undiscovered murder in Sioux Falls was that of Pamela Halverson in 1999. Halverson’s body was found in her car several blocks away from the home she shared with her boyfriend Gary Javers and her 9-year-old son Tylor from a previous marriage.

Pamela Halverson

The body was found to be decomposing, and the cause of death was not determined. Javers told the police Halverson left that night to pick up toilet paper. Halverson previously filed a protection order against Javers, but later reverted it.

Police did not call Javers a suspect, but they searched the residence.

“No one has ever been charged with her death, or even named by police as a suspect,” the Argus Leader reported in 2000.

