3 myths and 3 truths to help you make the most of Dating Sunday

It has to do with dating, and it's hotter than "The Bachelor," "Bachelorette" or Paradise.

What is it?

It's Dating Sunday, coming Jan. 5, and it's the Super Bowl of online dating, the hottest messaging day of 2020 -- and Match predicts it may be the busiest online dating day ever.

There are three truths and three myths about Dating Sunday you should know, and, after reading these, you'll be more educated than Hannah G or Peter about this day.

Myths

1. Sunday will the busiest day to actually go on dates. This is false -- it's the highest spike in memberships on sites and apps, and the highest number of messages traded. Don't beat yourself up to be on a date in the next few days. If you're game for it, just set up a profile and start messaging people.

2. You should be on as many apps as you can handle because more is better. This is false -- pick one or two sites or apps. Have a 30-day strategy: stay on these for a month and see how you do. If you're getting good results, stay on those apps. If not, change them up; there are literally thousands to choose from.

3. Good photos look like you're trying too hard. This is patently false. Get a talented friend or hire a photographer to take some fun, realistic, relaxed pictures of yourself. Dress to impress -- look your best (like you would for a date), and, if you're thinking, "I don't look that good for dates," well, it's time to up your game in 2020. When you look your best, you feel your best, so don't use old photos that are dated, low-res or have other distracting people in them.

Truths

1. Mindset matters. If you enter into Dating Sunday with a mindset of negativity, you'll most likely get bad results. Start your new dating life with "psychotic optimism" -- that is, an attitude of indefatigable optimism, even after bumps, scrapes and heartbreak. It's the attitude of, "Love is out there for me and I'm going to find it. No matter how long it takes, I'm in it to win it, not in it for a minute."

2. Being picky is OK, but be picky about the right things. Character-based factors -- like consistency, reliability, kindness, empathy and how easy the relationship is -- are important. But instead, we are often picky about things that just don't matter long term -- one inch in height, degrees that hang on a wall, what zip code someone lives in -- and we eliminate people that could make us really happy. Don't settle for being treated badly -- that is the definition of settling. Be flexible in your choices because love will always come in an unexpected package.

3. You are not the last single person left in America. The Census data backs that up — there are more than 110 million single adults in the USA, which is nearly one in two adults. You have an incredible pool of people to choose from, which you can meet online, in real life or through set-ups with friends. Breathe a sigh of relief and smile -- the dating world is your oyster.

