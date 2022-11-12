3 Nashville police officers shoot, kill man in Madison

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, three police officers shot and killed a man after he pulled a gun and fired on them on Maple Street near Gallatin Pike in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 12, 2022.

The shooting occurred at the scene of an earlier, nonfatal shooting that did not involve police.

Madison precinct officers responded to that shooting at Maple Street off Gallatin Pike around 2 a.m. and blocked off the scene. They were interviewing witnesses and collecting bullet casings a half hour later when, according to MNPD spokesperson Kris Mumford, a man walked under the crime scene tape and fired toward the officers.

Three officers returned fire, striking and killing the man who has yet to be identified.

BREAKING: The investigation is underway into this morning's fatal police shooting of a gunman on Maple Street in Madison. Three MNPD officers fired after the man pulled a pistol on them. This occurred at the scene of an earlier non-critical shooting not involving police. pic.twitter.com/6TaamMcwjz — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 12, 2022

It is not known whether the man killed was connected with the earlier shooting.

A man injured in the earlier shooting was taken to Vanderbilt and was not providing any information, Mumford said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation of the shooting by police under an agreement in place with the city since 2017.

A short stretch of Maple Street was blocked off from Gallatin Pike to Brawner Avenue on Saturday morning.

MNPD plans to release some body camera footage later Saturday along with the identities of the officers who fired their weapons.

Metro Nashville Community Oversight investigators also headed to the scene Saturday morning.

This marks the third shooting by MNPD officers this year. Landon Eastep, 37, died after he was shot at by nine officers from three different agencies Jan. 27 on Interstate 65. Two MNPD officers shot Randy Charles Levi, 40, inside a downtown liquor store June 2. Levi survived and faces homicide charges in the shooting earlier that day of a security guard outside the store.

