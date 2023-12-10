Police identified the three people, including a 2-year-old boy, who were killed in storms in Nashville on Saturday.

Joseph Dalton, 37, was inside his mobile home on Nesbitt Lane in Madison when the storm rolled it on top of the home of Floridema Gabriel Perez, 31, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Both died. Perez's son Anthony Elmer Mendez, 2, was also killed.

Two other children survived. Perez’s 7-year-old son and Dalton’s 10-year-old son were inside their homes at the time of the storm. They were taken to Vanderbilt Pediatrics with non-life threatening injuries.

Three other fatalities were confirmed in Clarksville by the Montgomery County Mayor's Office Saturday evening. Montgomery County officials also said 23 people are being treated at hospitals for injuries.

The severe weather left heavily damaged structures and homes, downed trees and snapped power lines in its wake across Middle Tennessee. The National Weather Service issued a "tornado emergency" alert for parts of the region for the first time in over a decade as the storms swept through, according to meteorologist Sam Shamburger.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 3 Nashville tornado victims identified, including 2-year-old boy