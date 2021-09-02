3 Native Mob gang members sentenced for assault, meth distribution

Sep. 2—MINNEAPOLIS — Three Native Mob gang members have been sentenced to prison for methamphetamine distribution and assault among other charges.

According to court documents, Robin Lee Lussier, also known as Ratchet, 32; Willard Duane Reed, III, also known as Left or Leftfield, 26; and Joshua Adam Hanks, also known as Souless, 25; were active members of the Native Mob gang. The gang is a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engage in and have engaged in acts of violence, including murder, attempted murder, robbery and assault.

Between Dec. 1, 2015, and Jan. 1, 2019, Lussier and Reed conspired with each other and others to traffic pound-quantities of methamphetamine throughout northern Minnesota, including but not limited to Cass Lake, Bemidji and Red Lake Nation.

According to court documents, in November 2018, after receiving information about another fellow gang member's failure to abide by the rules of the Native Mob, Lussier directed Hanks to carry out an assault against the individual. Hanks admitted that on Dec. 5, 2018, he intentionally assaulted the individual, in part, to maintain or increase his own position within the Native Mob.

Lussier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering activity and was sentenced to 192 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Reed pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Hanks pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering activity and was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

The case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota Department of Corrections, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Red Lake Tribal Police Department.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew Winter and Bradley Endicott.