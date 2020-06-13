3 nights, 3 hotels: What it's really like to stay in a hotel during the coronavirus pandemic

LAS VEGAS – The voicemail light was blinking when I checked into my room at New York-New York Hotel & Casino during the Strip's reopening last week.

Instead of a standard welcome greeting or a leftover message a previous guest never retrieved, the voicemail from a hotel employee was about cleanliness.

My room and linens were thoroughly cleaned prior to my arrival, she said, noting the housekeeping seal, which I had broken when I swiped the magnetic key card to enter the room.

"If you would like us to clean your room again during your stay please contact housekeeping,'' the message concluded. "Should you need any other amenities such as fresh towels, slipper or robes, housekeeping can provide (them) as well.''

That's right: daily housekeeping, a staple of a hotel stay, is now done on request.

It's one of the many changes prompted by the coronavirus crisis. Hotels, like airlines and other travel businesses, have had to institute new health and safety protocols in a bid to keep employees safe and lure back customers as travel restrictions are eased.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association issued "safe stay'' guidelines in May and individual hotel chains have been trotting out their own plans. MGM Resorts, which operates New York-New York and a dozen other Las Vegas hotels, developed a seven-step safety plan and includes a link to the plan on the sticker affixed to each room door.

To get a firsthand look at what it's like to stay in a hotel during the pandemic, I stayed at three different hotels over three nights while covering Las Vegas' reopening. In addition to New York-New York, I checked into Caesars Palace, part of casino gaming giant Caesars Entertainment and The D Las Vegas, an independently owned hotel on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. All trips were paid for by USA TODAY and the stays were anonymous.

Hotel policies across the country will vary, of course, and the precautions you find in a Vegas mega-resort will likely be different than those at a budget motel, luxury inn or convention hotel across the country, with some of the changes dictated by state and local regulations. There are variances even within Las Vegas: the Venetian still offers daily housekeeping in each room.

The themes will be similar, though.

The biggest surprise to me: Once inside the rooms, in Las Vegas at least, nothing seemed dramatically different from a pre-coronavirus stay. There were ice buckets, glasses or cups for water, the same old mini-shampoo bottles and prehistoric telephones and alarm clocks.

The only thing I noticed different at New York-New York besides the amenity kit was a black and gold cardboard cover over the remote control, long deemed one of the germiest items in a room.

"Cleaned for your safety,'' it says.

The television remote control at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas now comes with a little protection amid the coronavirus pandemic. More

6 things that are different about staying at a hotel during the coronavirus pandemic

The lobby: Temperature checks are required before you get a room key. At The D Las Vegas, I went through a metal detector-cum-temperature scanner at the entrance to the hotel. I scanned my wrist, registered 98.7℉ and was on the way to the front desk. At New York-New York, an EMT scanned my forehead with a contactless thermometer at the entrance to the check-in line. At Caesars Palace, guests using the front desk go through a thermal scanner, while those checking in at kiosks have their temperatures taken by a contactless thermometer.

I never registered a temperature higher than 98.7℉. If I had, I would have been tested again after being given a chance to cool off. If I still had a fever, I would be given a COVID-19 test at Caesars and New York-New York and evaluated by a medical professional at The D, all to determine whether I could check in, hotel representatives said.