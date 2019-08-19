3 nights of tear gas-free protests as Hong Kong’s anti-government movement gives peace a chance

This story is being published as part of a content partnership with the South China Morning Post. It originally appeared on scmp.com on August 18, 2019.

Hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters braved torrential rains on Sunday as they marched along the main thoroughfares of Hong Kong Island, determined to show the movement could regain its peaceful moorings despite the recent escalation of violence.

By night’s end, the city had wrapped up its eleventh consecutive weekend of protests, without any tear gas being fired. Groups of protesters, however, dipped into their standard toolkit to hurl insults and hard objects at police and shine laser beams at the force’s headquarters in Wan Chai.

Nonetheless, Hong Kong recorded three straight days of demonstrations that ended with no physical clashes between protesters and police, in a break from the troubling pattern of the past few weeks, which had prompted condemnation from the central and local governments.

“There were large numbers of people from Causeway Bay to Central that we were unable to take into account, so I believe the actual turnout is much larger than 1.7 million,” the Front’s convener, Jimmy Sham Tsz-kit, said. Police put the estimate at 128,000 as the rally peaked.

By 1:30 p.m., even though the gathering was supposed to start at 3 p.m., it became clear that another sea of black was about to flood the streets as wave upon wave of protesters tried to converge on the park, only to be pushed very quickly onto neighboring roads.

Organizers from the Civil Human Rights Front estimated 1.7 million people were at the core of the march, as volunteers counted the numbers just in the areas closest to the starting rally in Victoria Park, between Causeway Bay and Fortress Hill.

“Today has been peaceful, which is exactly what [Hong Kong leader] Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor asked for … Lam must respond to the five demands in order to show Hongkongers’ peaceful and rational expression can be heard, accepted and met,” Sham said.

He was referring to the list of calls from protesters, including those for a complete withdrawal of the now-abandoned extradition bill and an independent probe into the police’s use of force.

“If she continues to turn a deaf ear, she will be instigating more radical struggles,” Sham said.

Bonnie Leung Wing-man, vice-convener of the Front, said police created chaos by not allowing the march in the first place, allowing only the rally. Protesters were calling for first aid every few minutes and officers were nowhere to be seen, she said.

In a change of tone, a government spokesman this time did not use the word “condemn” and described the rally as "generally peaceful," even though the demonstrators, he noted, had occupied main roads, causing traffic jams and disruption.

“The most important thing currently is to restore social order as soon as possible. The government will begin sincere dialogue with the public, mend social rifts and rebuild social harmony when everything has calmed down,” the spokesman said.

The Front had to confine Sunday’s event to a rally in Victoria Park as police banned a march, citing safety concerns.

But in the end the sheer numbers meant organizers had to start a procession to allow people to move. They said police accepted their decision and they did not think they were breaking the law.

Still, the Front said it planned to lodge a judicial review against the so-called ban on the march and had already submitted an application for a march on August 31 from Chater Garden to Beijing’s liaison office in the city.

On Sunday afternoon, the biggest rally since the July 1 march started taking shape. Six soccer pitches and the central lawn in Victoria Park were blanketed in black by 3 p.m., prompting organizers to start marching in the direction of Wan Chai, even as more people tried to pour into the park.

Just about then, the heavens opened and the umbrellas went up. This time, the canopy of colorful umbrellas provided shelter from inclement weather rather than a cover for hiding protesters’ identities or fighting police.

As the brolly brigade made its way onto the wet streets, the defiant protesters — by now fully drenched — kept chanting: “Go Hongkongers!”

Among those in the crowd was Kiki Chan, 32, who said it had taken her almost two hours by MTR and walking to get from Sheung Wan to Victoria Park because of the traffic disruption.