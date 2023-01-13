3 NJ men plead guilty to firing 35 rounds at Plainfield man

PLAINFIELD - Three Central Jersey men, all age 20, have pleaded guilty to aggravated assault charges in connection with firing 35 rounds of ammunition at a Plainfield man who was able to take cover.

Raheim Morgan of Dunellen, Ja'Son Spann of Plainfield and Demetrius Stephens of Piscataway all entered guilty pleas to the second degree crime, according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.

Morgan also entered a guilty plea to second-degree robbery in connection with a series of strong-arm robberies in Plainfield in December 2021.

Around 1:30 p.m. April 26, 2021, Plainfield police arrived in the area of Liberty and West 4th streets after receiving calls of shots fired, according to Assistant Prosecutor Nicole Siano, who is handling the case.

At the scene police found spent shell casings and several homes and vehicle struck by gunfire.

Detectives determined three men, driving a stolen vehicle, fired 35 rounds at a Plainfield man who was able to take cover and was not harmed during the attack, Siano said.

Morgan also entered pleas in connection of the robberies of four different men in Plainfield during a period of about 24 hours.

Around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 17, 2021, a man was walking in the area of East Front and Church Streets when he was punched in the face and robbed of his wallet.

About 15 minutes later another another man was riding his bicycle in the area of Cleveland Avenue and East 6th Street when Morgan knocked him off his bike, punched him and took his wallet, the prosecutor's office said.

About 10 minutes after that attack, a man was walking on the 600 block of Arlington Place when he was assaulted and his cash forcefully removed.

And then just before 7 a.m. a man was walking on the 1300 block of Front Street when he was attacked and robbed of his wallet, the prosecutor's office said.

Morgan, Spann and Stephens are all scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 23 by Union County Superior Court Judge Regina Caulfield.

Spann and Stephens each face between 5 and 10 years in state prison under the No-Early-Release Act (NERA), which requires persons convicted of certain violent crimes to serve 85% of their sentence before being eligible for parole, the prosecutor's office said.

Morgan faces a state prison term of between 10 and 20 years.

