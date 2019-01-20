3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

Market volatility can be unnerving at times, but it always creates opportunities for investors who adopt a long-term mind-set. When other investors are freaking out I like to wade through the carnage and scoop up shares of my favorite businesses while they are trading on the cheap.

Visa (NYSE: V), HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) are three high-quality businesses that are all down from a recent high. Here's why I would happily buy more of each of them today.

STack of bills growing higher More

Image source: Getty Images.

Visa

Payment processing giant Visa rarely goes on sale. That's because its business is so rock solid and its growth is so dependable that Wall Street always prices its stock at a premium. Thankfully, the recent market sell-off is affording investors the chance to buy Visa at an 8.5% discount from its recent high.

Visa earns revenue by taking a tiny cut of all the money that flows through its network. With 3.3 billion cards in circulation, all of those swipes add up fast. The company is expected to produce more than $20 billion in total revenue in 2018.

A number of trends should continue to fuel double-digit growth for the foreseeable future. The company is still digesting its massive acquisition of Visa Europe and has lots of room left for growth in the region. The company's push into emerging markets should also act as a nice tailwind. The general spending shift away from cash in more established markets should do its part as well.

When these factors combine with Visa's enormous scale it allows the company to produce jaw-dropping numbers. The company sports an operating margin of 65%. Its return on equity is 30%. Visa produces billions in profits each year and puts it to work on behalf of shareholders by regularly buying back stock and paying a growing dividend.

V Dividend Chart More

V Dividend data by YCharts

Market watchers expect Visa to post profit growth of more than 16% annualized over the next five years. I think that number is achievable. With shares currently trading for just 22 times next year's earnings estimates, Visa is about as "no-brainer" as it gets.

HealthEquity

I've called out HealthEquity as a top growth stock idea numerous times. HealthEquity has been gobbling up share in the health savings accounts (HSAs) market for years and shows no sign of slowing down. The demand for HSA accounts has grown like gangbusters over the last decade as employers and employees alike look to lower their health insurance costs any way they can. HSAs help them to do just that, which explains the huge rise in demand.