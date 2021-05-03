3 Non-US Mutual Funds You Must Have in Your Portfolio

Investors may find non-U.S. mutual funds more attractive than those with significant domestic exposure. Moreover, non-U.S. mutual funds are excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of foreign countries, including both emerging and developed nations. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove to be profitable.

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all non-U.S. mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Non-US funds.

John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class A JEMQX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity and equity-related securities of emerging-market issuers. JEMQX has three-year annualized returns of 11.2%.

Kathryn L. Langridge is the fund manager of JEMQX since 2015.

Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares VWIGX seeks to provide long-term capital growth to its investors. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies located outside the United States. It invests across all market capitalizations. VWIGX has three-year annualized returns of 20.5%.

VWIGX has an expense ratio of 0.44% compared with the category average of 1.06%.

BNY Mellon Global Emerging Markets Fund - Class A DGEAX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The non-diversified fund invests the majority of assets in common stocks and other equity securities of companies that have their principal place of business, or the majority of assets or business in emerging market countries. DGEAX has three-year annualized returns of 15.7%.

As of the end of March 2021, DGEAX held 48 issues with 5.65% of its assets invested in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd.

