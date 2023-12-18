3 norovirus cases, over 200 complaints of illness linked to sushi restaurant in North Carolina

Three confirmed cases of norovirus have been linked to a North Carolina restaurant, local health officials announced.

The three confirmed cases are all linked to Sushi Nine, a restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina's capital city, according to Wake County Public Health and Wake County Environmental Services.

The first person to report illness to the Wake County Public Health was Dec. 1, and in total, 241 complaints were received of diners who visited Sushi Nine between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5.

Of the more than 170 complainants that were interviewed, only three people provided a stool sample to test for norovirus, which all came back positive, Wake County said in a release.

What is norovirus?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting or diarrhea. Although it is not related to influenza, norovirus is sometimes called the stomach flu or the stomach bug.

Norovirus is usually transmitted from direct contact with someone who is infected, eating contaminated food or water or touching contaminated surfaces, then putting unwashed hands in your mouth.

Restaurant closes, then re-opens

The restaurant voluntarily closed for a deep cleaning on Dec. 5, and has since reopened to the public. Wake County said there have been no new complaints reported since it reopened on Dec. 8.

So far, Wake County said an investigation is not pointing to a single type of food as the source of norovirus, and people who reported becoming sick ate a variety of menu items.

Anyone who visited Sushi Nine between Nov. 28 through Dec. 5 should monitor themselves for symptoms, and seek medical care with their primary care physician or clinic if serious symptoms occur. If you visited the restaurant during this timeframe and became sick, call Wake County Public Health at919-250-1029,Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

Anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus, the CDC says. Symptoms of norovirus, which usually develop 12-48 hours after exposure, include:

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Nausea

Stomach pain

Fever

Headache

Body aches

The CDC recommends to wash your hands often, rinse fruits and vegetables and cooking shellfish thoroughly to protect yourself from norovirus. You should also stay home when sick with norovirus and for two days after symptoms stop, and avoid preparing food for others when sick and for two days after symptoms stop.

