UPDATE 3-North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea

1
·2 min read

(Adds report of second missile, launch area)

SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) off its east coast on Friday, South Korea's military said, while wrapping up nearly two weeks of major drills aimed at deterring its neighbour.

The launch, at a time of growing fears that North Korea is readying for its first nuclear test since 2017, was the latest in a record year of tests, whether of short-range missiles, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), or others.

The SRBMs were fired from the Tongcheon area of Gangwon province, on North Korea's east coast, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, four days after the neighbours exchanged warning shots off the west coast amid rising tension.

"Our military is maintaining full readiness posture," the JCS said in a statement, adding that it had stepped up monitoring and security while co-ordinating closely with the United States.

South Korean troops were set on Friday to finish the 12-day Hoguk 22 field exercises, which have included some drills with U.S. troops, while South Korean and U.S. aircraft are due to begin major drills on Monday.

North Korea has said its recent missile launches were in protest against the joint exercises, which it says are provocative and a rehearsal for an invasion.

South Korea and the United States say the exercises are defensive and needed to counter the North's threats.

The United States and its allies believe the North could be about to resume nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said the North has completed all the technical preparations needed for an underground blast at its Punggye-ri test site, which has been officially shuttered since 2018.

North Korea held six nuclear tests there from 2006 to 2017.

A seventh North Korean nuclear test would be further "confirmation of a programme which is moving full steam ahead in a way that is incredibly concerning," the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Thursday.

South Korea has warned that a resumption of the North's nuclear testing would have to be met with an "unparalleled" response from the allies, but neither it nor the United States has given details. (Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Robert Birsel and Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Merck Clocks More Than 50% Drop In COVID-19 Treatment Sales, Revises Annual Guidance

    Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Q3 sales reached $14.96 billion, +14% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $14.07 billion. Excluding the foreign exchange impact and COVID-19 treatment sales, revenues were up 14%. Pharmaceutical sales increased 13% to $13 billion. The sales increased 9%, excluding Lagevrio (molnupiravir) and forex impact, primarily driven by oncology, vaccines, and hospital acute care products. COVID-19 treatment drug Lagevrio (molnupiravir) sales were $436 million, down from $1.2 billion

  • The best way to celebrate Halloween in every state

    Every state has its own spooky, fun, or just plain terrifying Halloween traditions. We've rounded up the best way to celebrate in every state.

  • At UN climate summit, India to flex its negotiating muscles

    As countries gathered in Scotland were crystallizing their pledges at last year's United Nations climate conference, India used its might to intervene. Along with China, India took issue with the draft deal's suggestion to “phase out” coal, preferring the wording, “phase down." After much back and forth and hurried discussions between leaders, Bhupendra Yadav, India’s minister for environment, forests, and climate change, read out the final version.

  • Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24 as Thunder beat Clippers again

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) The Thunder have done it again. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and Oklahoma City earned its second straight win over the Clippers, beating Los Angeles 118-110 on Thursday night. Lu Dort scored 21 points and Aleksej Pokusevski added 15 for the Thunder, who beat the Clippers 108-94 on Tuesday.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Dogecoin gains as Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout moves ahead

    Bitcoin’s recent price gains came to a halt in Friday morning trading in Asia though it remained above the US$20,000 support line.

  • Toyota says quarterly output up 30%, but parts shortages continue

    Toyota Motor Corp on Friday said global production climbed 30% in the quarter ended in September, but warned the shortages of semiconductors and other parts that have roiled the auto industry would still constrain output in coming months. Toyota produced 887,733 vehicles globally in September, a record for a single month and a jump of 73% from the same month a year earlier. A spokesperson cautioned Toyota did not see the gains in September output as sustainable and told reporters, "We would avoid calling this a recovery."

  • China Stocks In Worst Ever Post-Congress Rout as Gloom Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities traded in Hong Kong headed for their worst ever five-day performance following a Communist Party Congress after this year’s leadership gathering dashed hopes for more market-friendly policies.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Han

  • Minnesota and DC sue Target-owned Shipt delivery service for worker misclassification

    The Minnesota and District of Columbia attorneys general are suing Target-owned Shipt delivery service over worker misclassification.

  • Germany dusts off its nuclear fallout shelters

    STORY: This is Robert Schwienbacher and he's taking us on a tour of a fallout shelter here in Cologne, Germany - designed to protect over 2,300 people from a nuclear war.It's decommissioned. It's not in use. It's a relic.Schwienbacher is the head of the Association for the Documentation of the Cold War in Germany, when the half the country was behind the Iron Curtain. Here's the water treatment facility. Here's the kitchen. Just look at this old phone.But the reason we're here is decidedly more current.Earlier this year the German government announced it's actually reexamining facilities like these -- the ones that weren't decommissioned -- and even considering upgrading them, because of the war in Ukraine. The country had 2,000 in the 1960s and was in the process of slowly shutting them all down. Only 599 are still in service.And there are other crisis preparations. Coming up in December the country is going to test all of its disaster warning sirens simultaneously, complete with text messages to every person's mobile phone. They're calling it "Warning Day," and it's only the second time in the nation's history that it's been done.Towns across Germany are also getting ready for scenarios like power outages.Schwienbacher's facility is built into a subway station and even though it's not in service, it's suddenly getting inquiries from people wondering, "Can they use it in the event of the once unthinkable situation?"Imagine: thousands of men, women, and children of all ages, closely packed. There are no showers."The whole thing is popularly called a nuclear fallout shelter, but strictly speaking it's a civil defense facility. And the big difference between a bunker and a civil defense facility is that a bunker can possibly take a direct hit. This facility absolutely cannot."“Right now there are no people sitting here, but if you imagine people sitting here on the left and on the right, then it's like running a gauntlet. If they don't pull their feet in on time, then it's a bad tripping hazard. In other words, the social tension is relatively high in a case like this. We also have children playing and running through here.”It's important to remember that many older Germans experienced the Cold War first hand, when Germany was a major focal point for the armies and espionage of the Soviets and the West.Ukraine is only a nine-hour drive from Berlin. There's no immediate threat, but a survey by an insurance company this month suggests 42% of Germans fear a war involving their country, up from 16% last year.Mark Schmiechen is with a company called BSSD, which in English stands for "Bunkers-Shelters-Systems-Germany." They make shelters for private citizens. It's a niche industry, but regardless it's reporting a major uptick in business. They told us they make about a hundred sales a year. Now, after the war started, they say they've already seen a 300% increase."Before, we always had 100 to 300 hits on our website. And on February 25, in the morning we were at over 10,000 hits. It was the same with the telephone. While the attack on Ukraine was going on, our phones suddenly started ringing. I would say almost every second or ten seconds, so that at first we didn't really know what was happening."Hopefully, these will never have to be used.

  • China Names Beijing Mayor Chen Jining New Party Boss of Shanghai

    (Bloomberg) -- China has named Beijing Mayor Chen Jining the new Communist Party leader of Shanghai, a move that comes as the Asian nation reshuffles key leaders following a congress that President Xi Jinping used to consolidate power.Most Read from BloombergMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sit

  • N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea on Friday, Seoul officials said, as its rival South Korea was wrapping up an annual military drill that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. The launch, the latest in a series of weapons tests by North Korea in recent weeks, came on the final day of South Korea’s annual 12-day “Hoguk” field exercises, which also involved an unspecified number of U.S. troops this year.

  • Russian TV commentator suggests nuking Elon Musk's Starlink satellites: 'To space, and goodbye Elon Musk's group'

    "And goodbye Elon Musk's group," Russia-1 host Vladimir Solovyov said, suggesting that Starlink's satellites could be taken out with missiles.

  • The Ukraine conflict is a war of narratives – and Putin's is crumbling

    For one, the writing may be on the wall too. Matthew Chattle/Future Publishing via Getty ImagesPeople understand the world – that is, where we came from, how we got here and where we are likely to go – through the stories we tell about ourselves and others. Indeed, the political and social environments in which we are embedded are rooted in these stories, these narratives. And so it is with the current conflict in Ukraine. As the months of fighting have progressed, so too have the narratives tha

  • Thousands of kid-sized Tesla Cyberquad ATVs recalled for failing to meet safety regulations

    The $1,900 mini quads, built by the famous wagon maker Radio Flyer, didn't meet standards for youth ATVs.

  • Mexico-US investigation links cartel downing of military helicopter to Oregon gun supplier

    Eight Mexican soldiers and a police officer died in the 2015 crash on a mission to arrest El Mencho, the world's most powerful cartel boss.

  • Putin outraged by assassination of Iranian general Süleymani

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 18:08 Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has publicly shown his outrage at the assassination of Iranian general Kasım Süleymani. Source: Putin during his speech on 27 October Quote: "They took Süleymani out, killed the Iranian general; you could have had a whatever opinion on Süleymani, but he was an official of another state.

  • Belarusian troops examine NLAW, Javelin, and Panzerfaust 3 used by Ukrainian forces

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 18:06 Anti-tank missile systems NLAW and Javelin, as well as German-made man-portable anti-tank grenade launcher Panzerfaust 3 that the Ukrainian army uses in combat have been demonstrated to Belarusian soldiers.

  • Russian nuclear weapons expose Belarus to Western response, military expert says

    If Russia transfers nuclear weapons to Belarus as a part of their joint grouping of forces, it will complicate things for the West, as Belarus may become a target for a potential retaliatory strike, director of military programs at the Razumkov Center, Mykola Sunhurovskyi, said in an interview with NV, on Oct. 27.

  • Lindsey Graham says there are 'gonna be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee

    Graham made the remark during a raucous speech before a group of Republicans in Lima, Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.

  • Russia Now Has a Second Frontline Set Up Just to Kill Its Deserters: Intel

    AFP via GettyRussian’s Vladimir Putin sparked the wrath of his own people by drafting hundreds of thousands to join the war against Ukraine, and now it seems some of those men were sent not to fight the so-called “enemy” but to “snuff out” any of the Russian troops who dare to retreat.Ukrainian intelligence on Thursday released an audio recording that appears to capture in disturbing detail the mayhem and internal rifts between Russian troops on the battlefield. In the five-minute clip, describe